Deadline looms for businesses to comply with new data privacy laws





The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act came into effect on 1 July 2020 but companies were given one year to make sure that their processes are compliant with the new laws.

There are less than 100 days to go before the deadline arrives, reports Business Insider SA.

Businesses that fail to comply will face administrative fines of up to R10 million and or jail time not exceeding 10 years.

Business Insider SA editor Helena Wasserman says the new laws should mean that consumers will be subjected to much less spam and robocalls because companies will need your permission to contact you.

Basically, it means that your personal information cannot be shared without your consent. If you're not a client of that company, the company has to destroy all the personal information they have of you. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

It should mean fewer SMSes and no robocalls. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

The penalties are quite high. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

