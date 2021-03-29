Deadline looms for businesses to comply with new data privacy laws
The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act came into effect on 1 July 2020 but companies were given one year to make sure that their processes are compliant with the new laws.
There are less than 100 days to go before the deadline arrives, reports Business Insider SA.
RELATED: Clock is ticking for property managers to comply with new data collection rules
Businesses that fail to comply will face administrative fines of up to R10 million and or jail time not exceeding 10 years.
Business Insider SA editor Helena Wasserman says the new laws should mean that consumers will be subjected to much less spam and robocalls because companies will need your permission to contact you.
RELATED: New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls
Basically, it means that your personal information cannot be shared without your consent. If you're not a client of that company, the company has to destroy all the personal information they have of you.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
It should mean fewer SMSes and no robocalls.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
The penalties are quite high.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
Listen to Helena Wasserman report on the top Business Insider stories:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100279070_stacks-of-document-paper-and-files-folder-in-front-of-cardboard-boxes-background-concept-work-hard-l.html?term=documents%2Bfolders&vti=n0jqhwb9d10zc6uygt-1-17
More from Local
MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementation trial.Read More
Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report
Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control.Read More
CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife
Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail.Read More
Timing matters - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now
Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says implementing stricter lockdown measures ahead of the Easter weekend won't achieve much.Read More
Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench
V&A Waterfront's Donald Kay says high fish volumes this year impacted oxygen levels in the water and causes large numbers to die.Read More
[VIDEO] 1000-strong party on Gqeberha's Summerstrand beachfront out of control
On Saturday a party on the beachfront saw teenagers throwing bottles and a car guard died, reports the Herald Live.Read More
Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered
The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning.Read More
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks
Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.Read More
Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release
Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western Cape coastline.Read More
Municipal workers to clear refuse collection backlog caused by CT protests
The City of Cape Town says every effort is being made to service refuse bins as soon as possible and to return to the usual servicing schedule.Read More