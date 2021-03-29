Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report





The report was commissioned by Cabinet in 2016 following the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre.

Gareth Newham, the Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), co-authored the report.

Newham says the report highlights how police management is failing in its duty to properly regulate the manner in which officers use rubber bullets.

He says rubber bullets should only be used as a last resort and should be aimed at perpetrators "who are about to commit an act of violence or the destructution of property".

Furthermore, rubber bullets can only be used once given a command by a senior police officer at the scene.

It's not just that there is a problem with the rubber bullets themselves, but the way that they are being used is not in line with what is expected by police officials. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

The report also found that certain types of rubber bullets used by the South African Police Service (SAPS) aren't suitable for crowd management.

The expert says he's not sure why it has taken so long to publish the report because SAPS management received it in 2018.

However, he does note that some of the recommendations of the report were included in the draft SAPS Act Amendment Bill last year.

We've picked up that some of these rubber bullets or projectiles were not really fit for purpose, particularly the ones that come out with two small balls that are tied together because they are very inaccurate. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

We also noted that too often police officers weren't adhering to the regulations and instructions that are in place managing the use of these rubber bullets. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

I think it's important to note that there are many different kinds of rubber bullets and every year there is new technology and new developments in these kinds of weaponry for crowd management around the world. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

We handed the report to the minister in May of 2018 but I do know that there has been some movement on some of the recommendations. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

