Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report
The report was commissioned by Cabinet in 2016 following the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre.
Gareth Newham, the Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), co-authored the report.
RELATED: Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort'
Newham says the report highlights how police management is failing in its duty to properly regulate the manner in which officers use rubber bullets.
He says rubber bullets should only be used as a last resort and should be aimed at perpetrators "who are about to commit an act of violence or the destructution of property".
Furthermore, rubber bullets can only be used once given a command by a senior police officer at the scene.
It's not just that there is a problem with the rubber bullets themselves, but the way that they are being used is not in line with what is expected by police officials.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
The report also found that certain types of rubber bullets used by the South African Police Service (SAPS) aren't suitable for crowd management.
RELATED: 'It was very intentional' - Wits student journo who was shot with rubber bullets
The expert says he's not sure why it has taken so long to publish the report because SAPS management received it in 2018.
However, he does note that some of the recommendations of the report were included in the draft SAPS Act Amendment Bill last year.
We've picked up that some of these rubber bullets or projectiles were not really fit for purpose, particularly the ones that come out with two small balls that are tied together because they are very inaccurate.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
We also noted that too often police officers weren't adhering to the regulations and instructions that are in place managing the use of these rubber bullets.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
I think it's important to note that there are many different kinds of rubber bullets and every year there is new technology and new developments in these kinds of weaponry for crowd management around the world.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
We handed the report to the minister in May of 2018 but I do know that there has been some movement on some of the recommendations.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice & Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
Listen to Gareth Newham on The Midday Report:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementation trial.Read More
CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife
Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail.Read More
Deadline looms for businesses to comply with new data privacy laws
Business owners must comply with South Africa's strict new data privacy laws by 30 June 2021.Read More
Timing matters - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now
Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says implementing stricter lockdown measures ahead of the Easter weekend won't achieve much.Read More
Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench
V&A Waterfront's Donald Kay says high fish volumes this year impacted oxygen levels in the water and causes large numbers to die.Read More
[VIDEO] 1000-strong party on Gqeberha's Summerstrand beachfront out of control
On Saturday a party on the beachfront saw teenagers throwing bottles and a car guard died, reports the Herald Live.Read More
Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered
The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning.Read More
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks
Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.Read More
Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release
Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western Cape coastline.Read More
Municipal workers to clear refuse collection backlog caused by CT protests
The City of Cape Town says every effort is being made to service refuse bins as soon as possible and to return to the usual servicing schedule.Read More