CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife
70-year-old Arnold Tembo was rushing to say farewell to his dying wife Joan when he was stopped and detained for speeding and driving recklessly as he rushed to the hspital.
She died before he could reach her side at Lentegeur Hospital.
Tembo talks to Lester Kiewit about getting the call from his wife's doctor telling him she had little time left after post-Covid complications had set in.
I was driving fast yes, but I had a mission, and the mission was that I need to hear from my wife, and I went so far in thinking that when I get there and she sees me, that she would kick in again from that - but with the episode with the cops, I never got to see her.Arnold Tembo, Husband
He tried to reason with the traffic police.
I said why don't you escort me to the hospital and then deal with me, because my wife is dying. I asked them four times to no avail.Arnold Tembo, Husband
He says by the time he did get to the hospital he knew his wife was gone.
You could see in the way she was laying that she was waiting and that actually broke me, that actually tore me within.Arnold Tembo, Husband
Lester Kiewit speaks to the City Of Cape Town Traffic Department's Richard Coleman.
From the department's side, we empathise with Mr Tembo's circumstances.Richard Coleman, Spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic
The officers observed this vehicle on Klipfontein Road travelling at an extremely high speed and the officers pursued the vehicle with their blue lights and siren - and this vehicle refused to stop.Richard Coleman, Spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic
Coleman says the driver went through red traffic lights with no regard for other road users, overtook vehicles in the face of oncoming traffic and almost caused a collision.
If he had stopped when he was first asked to stop, these officers would definitely have assisted this motorist and taken him to the hospital.Richard Coleman, Spokesperson - Cape Town Traffic
Traffic officers often assist motorists in urgent need to get to hospitals, he explains.
Coleman says a charge was laid at Manneberg SAPS but the outcome depends on what happens in the court case.
Listen to the interviews in the audio below:
