MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot





The remaining 50% of health care workers in the province will be vaccinated during April with the expected arrival of enough Pfizer doses to complete Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.

Overall, the Western Cape is expected to vaccinate 133,000 health care workers of all categories for both the public and private sector.

The Western Cape has vaccinated 41,314 healthcare workers so far, according to MEC Mbombo in her health budget speech on Monday.

Our vaccination plan is to vaccinate about 5.1 million people in the Western Cape starting with phase one, 133 000 health care workers of all categories for both public and private. Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape Government

The MEC announced that 123 healthcare workers in the Western Cape have died since the pandemic started in March last year.

She says provincial officials are preparing to scale up vaccinations during April so that Phase 2 of the rollout can begin in May.