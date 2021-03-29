MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot
The remaining 50% of health care workers in the province will be vaccinated during April with the expected arrival of enough Pfizer doses to complete Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.
RELATED: Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss
Overall, the Western Cape is expected to vaccinate 133,000 health care workers of all categories for both the public and private sector.
The Western Cape has vaccinated 41,314 healthcare workers so far, according to MEC Mbombo in her health budget speech on Monday.
Our vaccination plan is to vaccinate about 5.1 million people in the Western Cape starting with phase one, 133 000 health care workers of all categories for both public and private.Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape Government
RELATED: Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt
The MEC announced that 123 healthcare workers in the Western Cape have died since the pandemic started in March last year.
She says provincial officials are preparing to scale up vaccinations during April so that Phase 2 of the rollout can begin in May.
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report
Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control.Read More
CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife
Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail.Read More
Deadline looms for businesses to comply with new data privacy laws
Business owners must comply with South Africa's strict new data privacy laws by 30 June 2021.Read More
Timing matters - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now
Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says implementing stricter lockdown measures ahead of the Easter weekend won't achieve much.Read More
Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench
V&A Waterfront's Donald Kay says high fish volumes this year impacted oxygen levels in the water and causes large numbers to die.Read More
[VIDEO] 1000-strong party on Gqeberha's Summerstrand beachfront out of control
On Saturday a party on the beachfront saw teenagers throwing bottles and a car guard died, reports the Herald Live.Read More
Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered
The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning.Read More
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks
Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.Read More
Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release
Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western Cape coastline.Read More
Municipal workers to clear refuse collection backlog caused by CT protests
The City of Cape Town says every effort is being made to service refuse bins as soon as possible and to return to the usual servicing schedule.Read More