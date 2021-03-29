Streaming issues? Report here
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Discovery Health aims to vaccinate 50 000 of its members against Covid-19 per day.

It hopes to start in May and will target 550 000 of its highest-risk members first.

The medical aid has about three million members.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

RELATED: South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines

We will be ready by 1 May… dependent on supply…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

We still don’t know how the Department of Health will allocate vaccines to the private sector…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

Speed is absolutely critical… We want to start and move as quickly as we can… To save lives, and get the economy going… There’ll be no cost to members…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

Over Easter, we’re pretty worried…

Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive - Discovery Health

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




