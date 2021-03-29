South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines





Aspen Pharmacare will produce 30 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines at its factory in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday.

Aspen will produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines at its facility in the Eastern Cape. © Horst Koenemund/123rf.com

“This Aspen belongs to us as South Africans and it is making life-saving vaccines and we as South Africa must be in pole position to be able to get vaccines that are manufactured here,” said Ramaphosa.

JSE-listed Aspen is the largest pharmaceutical company in Africa.

Johnson & Johnson is the largest drugs maker in the world.

