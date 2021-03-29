South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines
Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.
Aspen Pharmacare will produce 30 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines at its factory in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday.
“This Aspen belongs to us as South Africans and it is making life-saving vaccines and we as South Africa must be in pole position to be able to get vaccines that are manufactured here,” said Ramaphosa.
JSE-listed Aspen is the largest pharmaceutical company in Africa.
Johnson & Johnson is the largest drugs maker in the world.
For more detail, read “About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen Facility – Ramaphosa” – Eyewitness News
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling
"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery
Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.Read More
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."Read More
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
"We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now."Read More
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?
"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More