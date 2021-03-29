Streaming issues? Report here
Land expropriation without compensation – it's coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Agriculture
The Money Show
Expropriation Bill
Land
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
Land expropriation
expropriation without compensation
Bulelwa Mabasa
Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Parliament is conducting virtual public hearings on the Expropriation Bill.

Business Unity SA, various agricultural bodies and the Minerals Council are among a number of institutions arguing against enacting the Bill.

Productive farmland cannot be expropriated without paying market-related compensation. © 123branex/123rf.com

Trending on The Money Show: Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

If the Bill is enacted, the government will be able to take land without payment in these instances:

  • Where the land is not being productively used to generate an income.

  • Where a state-owned institution holds the land and does not use it for its main function.

  • Where an owner has abandoned the land.

  • Where the land is worth less than the value of direct state investment in the acquisition of the land.

Expropriation without compensation only relates to land reform.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Our Constitution allows for expropriation… But it must be just and equitable… The 1975 Act did not envisage land reform as a reason for expropriation…

Bulelwa Mabasa, member - Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel

It [Bill] does not make provision for the nationalisation of land… The party that’s being expropriated may object on various grounds…

Bulelwa Mabasa, member - Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel

Already we’re seeing a lot of litigation…

Bulelwa Mabasa, member - Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel

The EFF is looking towards the nationalisation of land, wholescale…

Bulelwa Mabasa, member - Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.




