Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Allan Gray
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
financial advice
investment advice
TikTok
FinTok
Nomi Bodlani

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

It is probably best to ignore financial “advice” you get on social media, says Nomi Bodlani (Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray).

Steer especially well clear of a new fad on TikTok called “FinTok”, she says.

“Taking financial advice from online social platforms often has devastating consequences,” warns Bodlani.

These TikTok posts invariably oversimplify investing and make it seem easy to earn a fortune.

It's WAY too dangerous to rely on TikTok for personal finance advice. © Mykhailo Polenok/123rf.com

TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked Bodlani to elaborate, and for advice on not falling prey.

In a nutshell:

  • No legitimate investment will require you to recruit others.

  • Be wary if you do not understand or see how returns are generated.

  • Steer clear if an investment is sold as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

  • Does the investment provider have a proven track record and is it registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority?

If it is too good to be true, it probably is.

You might think you won’t be caught… People are genuinely looking for information… How do you make sure it's credible?

Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets - Allan Gray

It’s highly possible that you’ll see someone you trust endorse a product… Trust your gut. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is…

Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets - Allan Gray

Do a bit of homework… Are they registered…? … Do they have a track record? …

Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets - Allan Gray

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.




