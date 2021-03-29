Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Proposal to move Cape Town cargo port to Saldanha due to hampering high winds The City has proposed that the Cape Town cargo port be relocated Saldanha. 29 March 2021 5:56 PM
MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementatio... 29 March 2021 3:24 PM
Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control. 29 March 2021 2:19 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
View all Politics
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). 29 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Business
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Proposal to move Cape Town cargo port to Saldanha due to hampering high winds

29 March 2021 5:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Harbour
Felicity Purchase
Cape Town cargo port
container port

The City has proposed that the Cape Town cargo port be relocated Saldanha.

The City of Cape Town's mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase says that high winds are often preventing or delaying activity in the harbour, causing setbacks for the local economy.

In a statement issued last week, Purchase announced that she's requested a meeting with Portnet, the national ports authority, to discuss the proposed move.

She's called on Pornet to investigate the viability of the move and consider alternative options for a container port.

Purchase has also advised that Portnet should not move ahead with plans to expand the port at its current Cape Town location.

The need seems to be more and more evident for moving the container port out of Cape Town... or at least doing Saldanha also as a container port.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

It will require work, but the amount of work that they want to do to increase the size of Cape Town harbour could be spent more affordably and effectively if they put that effort into Saldanha which will not have the disadvantage of having the southeaster [wind] prevent them from operating their cranes.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

They [Portnet] have been receptive to our suggestions but nothing seems to be moving.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




29 March 2021 5:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town Harbour
Felicity Purchase
Cape Town cargo port
container port

More from Local

MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot

29 March 2021 3:24 PM

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementation trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report

29 March 2021 2:19 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife

29 March 2021 1:48 PM

Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deadline looms for businesses to comply with new data privacy laws

29 March 2021 12:45 PM

Business owners must comply with South Africa's strict new data privacy laws by 30 June 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Timing matters - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now

29 March 2021 11:21 AM

Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says implementing stricter lockdown measures ahead of the Easter weekend won't achieve much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench

29 March 2021 11:20 AM

V&A Waterfront's Donald Kay says high fish volumes this year impacted oxygen levels in the water and causes large numbers to die.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 1000-strong party on Gqeberha's Summerstrand beachfront out of control

29 March 2021 7:36 AM

On Saturday a party on the beachfront saw teenagers throwing bottles and a car guard died, reports the Herald Live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered

28 March 2021 9:19 AM

The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks

28 March 2021 8:47 AM

Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release

28 March 2021 7:52 AM

Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western Cape coastline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Business Lifestyle

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

Business Opinion Politics

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

43 S.Africans accounted for following Mozambique attacks – SA High Commission

29 March 2021 8:06 PM

Ramaphosa defends govt's efforts on acquiring vaccines

29 March 2021 7:32 PM

Wits SRC assists over 350 students with registration

29 March 2021 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA