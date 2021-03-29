Proposal to move Cape Town cargo port to Saldanha due to hampering high winds





The City of Cape Town's mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase says that high winds are often preventing or delaying activity in the harbour, causing setbacks for the local economy.

In a statement issued last week, Purchase announced that she's requested a meeting with Portnet, the national ports authority, to discuss the proposed move.

She's called on Pornet to investigate the viability of the move and consider alternative options for a container port.

Purchase has also advised that Portnet should not move ahead with plans to expand the port at its current Cape Town location.

The need seems to be more and more evident for moving the container port out of Cape Town... or at least doing Saldanha also as a container port. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

It will require work, but the amount of work that they want to do to increase the size of Cape Town harbour could be spent more affordably and effectively if they put that effort into Saldanha which will not have the disadvantage of having the southeaster [wind] prevent them from operating their cranes. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

They [Portnet] have been receptive to our suggestions but nothing seems to be moving. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

