ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
Chaos broke out on Sunday when the ANC announced to the NEC that those facing criminal charges should step aside within seven days.
A link set up for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a public closing address was abandoned, and some officials left the gathering to hold their own meeting, returning to request two weeks to consult.
The NEC – the ANC’s top decision-making body in between conferences – is struggling to implement its 2017 resolution (that those charged with a crime should step aside).
Secretary-general Ace Magashule is facing corruption charges for a failed asbestos project when he was Premier of the Free State.
TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
“We’re discussing the matter of stepping aside of a number of people, not just one individual,” said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Monday.
“It has nothing to do with one person and yet that is the only thing the media is interested in and those who have an agenda of their own.”
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Xolani Dube, a political analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research and Development.
What do you expect from the madhouse? The ANC has become a madhouse! It’s what happens when an organisation is being led by people with no vision… and no sympathy for the people they represent…Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
We are in a sinkhole as a country.Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
This is an organisation that survives on slogans…Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
There’s an interconnectedness when it comes to corruption in the ANC…Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
The ANC is no longer an honourable organisation like before… We must no longer be prisoners of our history…Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
We must save the future of the next generation… or they will portray us as people who betrayed them.Xolani Dube, political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.Read More
South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).Read More
Your boss can discipline you for recklessly exposing yourself to Covid - lawyer
Hedda Schensema, Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr says they most definitely can.Read More
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling
"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms
South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim.Read More
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban
"We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery
Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.Read More
More from Opinion
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms
South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'
"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.Read More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."Read More
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'
"We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman.Read More
More from Politics
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst
Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat.Read More
'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka.Read More
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland
Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis.Read More
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead
National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better resultsRead More
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that'
Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld.Read More
Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain
The Capetonian, born and raised in Mitchells Plain, talks to Kieno Kammies about his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission.Read More
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy'
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the country's democracy.Read More
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.Read More