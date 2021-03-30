'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold'





It's great to be able to DM, IM, SMS, email, etc. a bot or brand when you're having customer service issues. Many of these platforms offer quicker, more accountable responses, says Refilwe Moloto.

But, it often comes at a cost.

The reality is that for people who aren't tech-savvy or don't have access for data and connectivity, getting any sort of customer service gets harder and harder, she adds.

Technology is great for those who have access to it. What about in-person or telephonic customer service?

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler talks to Refilwe about these concerns.

It is very polarising. In this country, you have two groups of people who are left out in the cold. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

You have those who have the means but lack the tech ability such as older people who just missed this whole tech business. it terrifies them and they are also often the target of online fraudsters. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Then there are those younger and savvier but they lack access to data as we have one of the most expensive data compared to other countries. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

She says contacting a company to raise a service complaint can use up an enormous amount of costly data.

Even before you have got through to somebody you can actually talk to, during the automated section you can roar through all your airtime very easily, and then what? Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

She says often there is no other way of communicating with companies.

Listen to the interview with Wendy Knowler in the audio below: