ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside





As the ANC NEC dragged on following searing divisions among its top ranks, Refilwe Moloto asks whether this is not the ideal time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to "clean house" and get rid of bad MP's who are further destroying public trust in the ruling party.

Refilwe talks to News24 Political Editor Qanitaah Hunter who says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'.

The aim of having the 'step aside' policy was to say we do not tolerate people charges with any criminal activity within our ranks - but the politics and how it unfolded defeats that purpose. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

It is clear that those who have been criminally charged are hanging on to power for dear life and that is probably because of the protection that they get in their positions in the ANC. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

However, Hunter says this was a political win for Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the normal world, this would be him winning against the opposition, but this was him winning against his own ilk within the ANC. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

However, those facing criminal charges have still been given 30 days to decide to step aside so is the party really showing it will not tolerate this behaviour, asks Refilwe?

Obviously, there was a lot of back and forth around the matter of how will the axe fall and this seems to be the compromise decision. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

This step aside policy does not only affect Magashule but all within the party who face criminal charges, she notes.

There are dozens of provincial leaders, regional, and branch leaders who are affected, some even charged with rape who are still in their positions. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

The president did not leave anything to chance and he was quite unambiguous with his comments - these 30 days will not reverse this decision, do not even try to mobilise support against this decision. And then he also talked about the RET forces and saying ANC members are banned from identifying within this grouping. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

Hunter says this was aimed at the RET (Radical Economic Transformation) faction's forces being set up as a possible vehicle for those within the party who are aligned to it to possibly unseat Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa stated that Magashule is going to use the 30 days to consult with former leadership and seek their counsel about the way forward. But Hunter says this is likely just a formality as in 30 days the decision will not be reversed.

Magashule is out on R200,000 bail and he will face the charges. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

The list of ANC members serving in many positions is long says Hunter.

It is almost as if the ANC is saying to society we don't harbour criminals within our ranks and we take a firm line against corruption. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

Will Ramaphosa reshuffle his Cabinet?

A reshuffle of his executive is looming. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

She says this discussion has started but it not just about filling the vacancy in his Cabinet and that of deputy ministers positions. There is also going to be a moving around of ministers.

But we know with Ramaphosa he takes his good old sweet time when making these kinds of decisions. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

It is also unlike Ramaphosa to shake things up too much...You are not going to have him wake up and change his executive without any consultation in the middle of the night. that is not his style. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

It is a constant juggling act for him. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

