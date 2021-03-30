How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!)
Prince William is the sexiest bald man in the world.
According to a “study” by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita, William beats the likes of Vin Diesel, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Michael Jordan, and Pitbull.
William was described as “sexy” 17.6 million times in blogs and articles, data from Google search showed.
Many celebrities are choosing to age gracefully, instead of intervening medically despite having the money, which may point to society being increasingly accepting of hair loss.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Larry Gershowitz, a General Practitioner specialising in hair transplants at Medical Hair Restoration Clinic.
What causes hair loss?
Why undergo a costly procedure when there is no impact on your health to go bald?
Are there ways (supplements or lotions) in which hair loss can be prevented or delayed?
Should one not rather embrace their baldness?
… 80% of men will lose their hair. It’s a massive, massive market! … There are thousands of bogus treatments, and they’ve been around since the beginning of time… The most expensive treatment is the one that doesn’t work…Dr Larry Gershowitz, Medical Hair Restoration Clinic
For people with a full head of hair, they don’t really understand what a person goes through psychology with hair loss. It’s not life-threatening, but it still affects us deeply…Dr Larry Gershowitz, Medical Hair Restoration Clinic
The right approach is… to first keep what you’ve got; prevent further hair loss. Only then replace what you’ve lost.Dr Larry Gershowitz, Medical Hair Restoration Clinic
Finasteride is still the gold-standard in the treatment of genetic hair loss… It’s a pause button, and works incredibly well… It’s well-tolerated. Less than 1% of men will have decreased libido…Dr Larry Gershowitz, Medical Hair Restoration Clinic
To me, Prince William is no longer a good-looking man… We don’t need to accept what we have. He could quite easily have all that hair back!Dr Larry Gershowitz, Medical Hair Restoration Clinic
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
