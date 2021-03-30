Kieno Kammies and CapeTalk listeners make pledge to support needy single mother





CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies was moved to pledge R300 each month for the next 12 months to help make ends meet for a single mother and her disabled son.

During the open line of his mid-morning show, two generous CapeTalk listeners, Marius and Jan, committed to matching Kieno's offer.

That brings the full financial pledge to R900 per month over 12 months, which amounts to R10,800 overall.

Anna de Bruin's story first reached CapeTalk airwaves over a week ago when a power outage at her home went unattended.

Without any electricity, the single mother, who survives on her child's social grant, had a very difficult time providing care to her special needs son.

A good samaritan named Barbara called CapeTalk requesting that Eskom take action to help restore electricity to Anna's home.

This morning (Tuesday 30 March), Barbara phoned CapeTalk to report that the technicians had fixed the power.

She thanked Kieno, his show producers, and Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha for coming to the rescue.

She also mentioned that a CapeTalk listener named Sandy had donated R300 to help Anna buy some essentials last week until her power was restored.

You guys did the most amazing thing to alert them... Yesterday, her lights came on. Two big trucks arrived with technicians... They fixed her electricity. Barbara - CapeTalk caller

Somebody loaned her a gas stove in the interim... and a precious lady, one of your [CapeTalk] listeners by the name of Sandy she took Anna's case to heart and gave her R300 to tide her over... so she could survive until the lights came on. Barbara - CapeTalk caller

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you for helping people who could never pay you back... It is through mediums like this that people can get help. Barbara - CapeTalk caller

Listen to the discussion on the Open Line: