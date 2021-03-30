UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Good idea to move the cargo port to Saldanha?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Ingpen - Maritime Educator, Author, Columnist
Today at 15:50
What is the latest on the COVID-19 Health Passport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Quirke - Founder of the Health Passport
Today at 16:05
ANC NEC gives Ace Magashule 30 days
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 16:20
Why South Africa imports from the Mediterranean
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha Naryshkine - Netherlands-based investor - acts in various capacities for Tanzanian agricultural firm Kuza Africa
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde regarding Easter restrictions.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Cricket South Africa crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khanyiso Tswaku - Senior Sports Reporter at News24
Today at 17:45
Author Sonia Faleiro is conversation with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sonia Faleiro - Author
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given bl... 30 March 2021 3:29 PM
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week. 30 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Local
[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days' ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the affected cadres will have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or they will be suspended from the... 30 March 2021 1:46 PM
ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'. 30 March 2021 9:11 AM
View all Politics
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are' "We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence). 30 March 2021 1:42 PM
View all Business
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!) What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist. 30 March 2021 9:16 AM
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit. 30 March 2021 7:20 AM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'

30 March 2021 10:57 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Britain
England
United Kingdom
Adam Gilchrist
UK
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
Covid-19 in UK
Covid-19 in England
UK vaccine rollout
UK vaccination

The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.

As the UK nears herd immunity, partly on the back of a wildly successful Covid-19 vaccination drive, meeting indoors is still off the table.

In England, up to six people from two households may now socialise outdoors.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will also ease some lockdown regulations later this week.

This may yet turn out to be the best summer ever. © William Perugini/123rf.com

“We have come so far thanks to the vaccine rollout and that progress must be protected,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"So, let's take this next step safely, when you meet others do so outdoors and keep a safe distance."

Outdoor spaces are “very clearly safer than indoors” concurred England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

The UK has vaccinated almost 30.5 million people against Covid-19.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

There’s lightness in the air… 20 degrees and sunny!

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Everything is still basically shut – the pubs, the restaurants, the shops, the cinemas, the theatres - but we can play sport again! Some brave souls played golf at 12:01 AM. At my tennis club, people were queuing to get in at 6:30 AM…

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Let’s be careful. There is a third wave in Europe… They just closed down a good slice of Australia because they found six cases – not deaths – just cases! We’re getting up to 5000 new cases a day, yet we’re opening up!

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:57].




30 March 2021 10:57 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Britain
England
United Kingdom
Adam Gilchrist
UK
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
Covid-19 in UK
Covid-19 in England
UK vaccine rollout
UK vaccination

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'

30 March 2021 1:42 PM

"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines

29 March 2021 3:44 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

26 March 2021 2:56 PM

"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery

26 March 2021 9:53 AM

Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch

25 March 2021 1:08 PM

Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries

25 March 2021 10:31 AM

Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot

24 March 2021 9:20 AM

"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7pm

Politics

Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'

Business

Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call

Local

EWN Highlights

Adverse weather conditions lead to power outages in JHB

30 March 2021 3:24 PM

Egypt's Sisi promises investment to avoid Suez closure repeat

30 March 2021 2:00 PM

PSC: Some govt officials still failing to fully disclose financial interests

30 March 2021 1:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA