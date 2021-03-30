UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'





As the UK nears herd immunity, partly on the back of a wildly successful Covid-19 vaccination drive, meeting indoors is still off the table.

In England, up to six people from two households may now socialise outdoors.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will also ease some lockdown regulations later this week.

This may yet turn out to be the best summer ever. © William Perugini/123rf.com

“We have come so far thanks to the vaccine rollout and that progress must be protected,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"So, let's take this next step safely, when you meet others do so outdoors and keep a safe distance."

Outdoor spaces are “very clearly safer than indoors” concurred England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

The UK has vaccinated almost 30.5 million people against Covid-19.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

There’s lightness in the air… 20 degrees and sunny! Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Everything is still basically shut – the pubs, the restaurants, the shops, the cinemas, the theatres - but we can play sport again! Some brave souls played golf at 12:01 AM. At my tennis club, people were queuing to get in at 6:30 AM… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Let’s be careful. There is a third wave in Europe… They just closed down a good slice of Australia because they found six cases – not deaths – just cases! We’re getting up to 5000 new cases a day, yet we’re opening up! Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

