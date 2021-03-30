Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'





"They are shutting us down for 11 days", says Salba chair Sibani Mngadi.

He says the alcohol industry had presented alternative proposals to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), social partners, business and labour and government.

The proposals included stricter curfew hours and tighter restrictions on gatherings over the Easter period.

There has been speculation that government may announce updated lockdown restrictions in a bid to curb Covid-19 transmission during the Easter holidays.

While there has been no official confirmation from the government, Mngadi says the recommendations made by the liquor industry to deal with the next Covid-19 surge have been ignored.

Mngadi hopes that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will reconsider its stance when it meets to finalise lockdown restrictions today.

We have been told that we are going to shut down for 11 days starting the weekend of Easter which on its own causes different kinds of problems. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

We have not been given details yet but it's confirming what has been reported publicly and not denied by the government is that there will be no sales of alcohol both for the sit-down environment, taverns, and bars as well bottle stores. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

As they meet today to finalise those decisions, we hope that they can reconsider because it's not a solution at all. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

As industry, we proactively approached Nedlac to discuss this matter anticipating the Easter period and a couple of other holidays that we have in April. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

We proposed the reduction of the size of gatherings... and we were also proposing that we consider the extension of the curfew... but it doesn't look like those proposals from Nedlac have been taken into consideration from what we know is being finalised by the government now. Sibani Mngadi, Chairperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

