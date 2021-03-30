Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call
Premier Winde issued a statement on Tuesday morning outlining why the Western Cape government is not in favour of tighter lockdown restrictions as we approach Easter weekend.
This comes as the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meets to discuss the possibility of additional lockdown restrictions.
The President's Coordinating Council (PCC) is also expected to meet later on Tuesday where Premier Winde will argue against stricter easter lockdown measures.
Winde says that moving to Alert Level 2 at this stage would not achieve the balance we need to save both lives and livelihoods in the province.
RELATED: Alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days starting from Easter' - Salba
He says the Western Cape's Covid-19 data, overall, demonstrates a health platform that currently has the capacity to respond to the virus.
The premier has advised the national government that any lockdown changes need to be backed by scientific evidence.
He believes that tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions could be a further blow to economic recovery in the Western Cape.
RELATED: 'Timing matters' - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now
I am particularly worried that it will level another devastating blow to our tourism and hospitality economy in the Western Cape, which is under immense pressure currently, and which needs this upcoming holiday period to recoverAlan Winde, Western Cape Premier
One must also consider that there are currently numerous restrictions in place under Alert Level 1, which need to be properly enforced to ensure compliance with important health protocols.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
More from Local
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation
Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given blanket approval for Covid-19.Read More
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs
Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight.Read More
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall
Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'
"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).Read More
4 senior Marikana cops cleared of murder charges
"The state has not paid compensatory damages," says Nomzamo Zondo of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.Read More
Kieno Kammies and CapeTalk listeners make pledge to support needy single mother
A struggling single mom and her special needs child will receive R900 per month for the next year thanks to the generosity of the CapeTalk community.Read More
Proposal to move Cape Town cargo port to Saldanha due to hampering high winds
The City has proposed that the Cape Town cargo port be relocated Saldanha.Read More
MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementation trial.Read More
Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report
Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control.Read More
CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife
Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail.Read More