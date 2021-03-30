Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call





Premier Winde issued a statement on Tuesday morning outlining why the Western Cape government is not in favour of tighter lockdown restrictions as we approach Easter weekend.

This comes as the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meets to discuss the possibility of additional lockdown restrictions.

The President's Coordinating Council (PCC) is also expected to meet later on Tuesday where Premier Winde will argue against stricter easter lockdown measures.

Winde says that moving to Alert Level 2 at this stage would not achieve the balance we need to save both lives and livelihoods in the province.

He says the Western Cape's Covid-19 data, overall, demonstrates a health platform that currently has the capacity to respond to the virus.

The premier has advised the national government that any lockdown changes need to be backed by scientific evidence.

He believes that tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions could be a further blow to economic recovery in the Western Cape.

I am particularly worried that it will level another devastating blow to our tourism and hospitality economy in the Western Cape, which is under immense pressure currently, and which needs this upcoming holiday period to recover Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier