'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'





On Monday night, the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) decided that party members facing corruption and serious charges should be given 30 days to vacate their positions.

The 30-day deadline applies to a number of party members including ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is facing corruption charges linked to the Free State asbestos project.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says national ANC officials will meet with provincial party structures over the next four weeks to clarify the principles of the step-aside resolution.

He says party officials will be using this time to iron out the details to ensure that the policy is implemented consistently throughout the organisation.

Mabe says the office of the secretary-general (in other words, Magashule's office) will work with provincial secretaries to compile a list of ANC members who need to step aside before the 30 days are up.

If the affected members do not vacate their positions in time, Mabe says they will be suspended in terms of rule 25.7 of the ANC constitution.

In the African National Congress, 30 days are 30 days. It's not calendar days or working days. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

Within that period of 30 days, a number of things have to happen to be able to give much more clarity to the organisation... so that there is uniformity and consistency in terms of how the principle of stepping aside is then applied. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

As we conclude the 30 days... provincial secretaries will be working together with the office of the secretary-general to be able to compile and consolidate a list of all of those cadres who might be affected by this decision. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

After the 30-day period, when those cadres that have been identified to be affected by this are not taking any other action, then Rule 25.7 of the ANC Constitution then kicks in. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

