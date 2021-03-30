4 senior Marikana cops cleared of murder charges
It has been eight years since the Marikana massacre and court cases are still ongoing.
There have been many delays in bringing police officers and mineworkers charged with murder to justice.
Ex North West Deputy Police Commissioner Mzondase Mpembe and three other senior police officers have been cleared of all charges related to the bloodbath.
Mpembe and his co-accused were facing charges of defeating the ends of justice.
Forty-seven people lost their lives in the Marikana massacre.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nomzamo Zondo, part of the Marikana Support Campaign.
She is also with the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.
… This is the first massacre [in South Africa] where there has been criminal prosecution of those responsible… There is hope for accountability…Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa
There are three groups… who represent the families of the deceased. They’ve received almost R80 million…Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa
There are few claims outstanding for compensation for the pain the families have suffered… the state has not paid compensatory damages…Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa
He [Cyril Ramaphosa] spoke publicly about how he wants to apologise. In response, the family spoke publicly about how they’re waiting for him… There was never a response.Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation
Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given blanket approval for Covid-19.Read More
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs
Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight.Read More
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall
Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'
"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).Read More
Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call
As the national Covid-19 command council meets today, Premier Alan Winde says his provincial government doesn't support a move to Alert Level 2.Read More
Kieno Kammies and CapeTalk listeners make pledge to support needy single mother
A struggling single mom and her special needs child will receive R900 per month for the next year thanks to the generosity of the CapeTalk community.Read More
Proposal to move Cape Town cargo port to Saldanha due to hampering high winds
The City has proposed that the Cape Town cargo port be relocated Saldanha.Read More
MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementation trial.Read More
Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report
Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control.Read More
CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife
Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail.Read More