4 senior Marikana cops cleared of murder charges





It has been eight years since the Marikana massacre and court cases are still ongoing.

There have been many delays in bringing police officers and mineworkers charged with murder to justice.

Ex North West Deputy Police Commissioner Mzondase Mpembe and three other senior police officers have been cleared of all charges related to the bloodbath.

A man wearing a t-shirt commemorating the Marikana Massacre. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Mpembe and his co-accused were facing charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Forty-seven people lost their lives in the Marikana massacre.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Nomzamo Zondo, part of the Marikana Support Campaign.

She is also with the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.

… This is the first massacre [in South Africa] where there has been criminal prosecution of those responsible… There is hope for accountability… Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa

There are three groups… who represent the families of the deceased. They’ve received almost R80 million… Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa

There are few claims outstanding for compensation for the pain the families have suffered… the state has not paid compensatory damages… Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa

He [Cyril Ramaphosa] spoke publicly about how he wants to apologise. In response, the family spoke publicly about how they’re waiting for him… There was never a response. Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation - Seri-Sa

