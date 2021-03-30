'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall





Last week the manager of the Boulders Shopping Centre confronted a couple in a Clicks store and told them he 'did not condone' their Ndebele traditional outfits and they must leave the mall.

A verbal altercation between the parties took place with the couple explaining they had a right to wear whatever they chose.

The Clicks store manager intervened and asked the centre manager to leave. The customer was allowed to continue shopping and Clicks laid a complaint calling for his resignation. The man was suspended and the centre stated the mall does not discriminate nor deny entrance based on culture.

Lester Kiewit talks to the man at the centre of the incident, Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu about how he is feeling.

I am not happy Lester, I'm not happy at all, because something like this was not supposed to happen at all. So that is the problem that I have currently. Thando Mahlangu, Ndebele Activist

Things like this shouldn't be happening in South Africa. Thando Mahlangu, Ndebele Activist

The guy who chased me out told me he was the owner...so how can they say now they suspended him. Thando Mahlangu, Ndebele Activist

He says he is planning to lodge a civil case in the matter.

He humiliated me, my culture, and my language. Thando Mahlangu, Ndebele Activist

Mahlangu is currently engaged in meetings with the management.

He says an apology would not be enough.

Listen to Thando Mahlangu in the audio below: