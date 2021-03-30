Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'





RELATED: Alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days starting from Easter' - Salba

Millions of alcohol drinkers and, especially, the liquor industry are waiting anxiously to see if the government is banning alcohol in preparation for Easter and an impending third wave of Covid-19 infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting the Premiers on Tuesday, and indications are that an announcement in this regard will come within the next few days.

The Easter long weekend is the stuff of nightmares when it comes to alcohol abuse and the trauma it causes.

© weyo/123rf.com

RELATED: Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

Lester Kiewit interviews Adrie Vermeulen, the National Director of the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca).

Sanca is calling for a ban on the sale of alcohol over Easter.

We’re all sitting in suspense… The possibility is great it will be banned again… People must realise its due to Covid-19 and how to manage that in our hospital trauma units… Adrie Vermeulen, National Director - South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

There’s a possibility of people stocking up… They still need to drink responsibly. Unfortunately, you now have a lot of stock, and then you can’t control yourself… Adrie Vermeulen, National Director - South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Alcohol has been part of our fabric for many years… It’s how we celebrate; it’s how we mourn… It’s part of who we are as South Africans… Adrie Vermeulen, National Director - South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Listen to the interview in the audio below.