Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation





On Tuesday 16 March, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the use of a topical cream containing ivermectin, known as Soolantra.

The cream has been registered for the treatment of a skin disease. It is not for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19.

The approval comes amid ongoing talks between Sahpra and AfriForum who have been working on a court settlement related to the use of the ivermectin in the fight against Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sahpra said that the Soolantra cream was not approved in response to any of the current pending court cases regarding the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

Meanwhile, AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies claims that the approval of Soolantra means that medicines containing ivermectin may be compounded with a doctors prescription.

Spies chats to CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit about the matter. Sahpra was not available to speak on-air.

The parties were engaged in discussions to settle the matter. Unfortunately, there have been a couple of hiccups and a couple of misunderstandings between all the different parties. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

The factual position is that it is possible to make use of Ivermectin as an unregistered product through a so-called compassionate use programme in terms of Section 21 of the Act. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

Apart from that, there is also a further factual development. Saphra has approved an unrelated medicine known as Soolantra cream of which the active component is also Ivermectin. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

The moment that this cream was approved - albeit not for Covid-19 - Ivermectin as a substance has now become a registered component... Then it is possible for any medical doctor to prescribe that medicine to be compounded by a pharmacist who is authorised to compound medicines. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

