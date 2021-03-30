Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs
The Adopt A Pet animal shelter in Philippi is closing its doors in 6 weeks' time on 30 April and has 16 dogs and two cats at the shelter still looking for homes.
Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight and is calling on Capetonians to help find forever homes for the animals.
The shelter has been running for 17 years but is forced to close its doors after the sad passing of its founder and sole benefactor Cecily Bloomberg.
They are beautiful, well-socialised dogs that have been waiting for their forever homes for many years.Karen Reisenheuer
If you are interested in adopting please contact via: WHATSAPP ONLY - Either Karin on 082-8841333 or Desiree on 073-3394700.
Listen to the interview below:
