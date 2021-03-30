[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7pm
Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) today to discuss the possibility of additional lockdown restrictions.
He also met with the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.
WATCH LIVE: Livestream will begin at 7pm:
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 today, Tuesday 30 March 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/fVttpsdvtM— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 30, 2021
