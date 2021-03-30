Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Good idea to move the cargo port to Saldanha?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Ingpen - Maritime Educator, Author, Columnist
Today at 15:50
What is the latest on the COVID-19 Health Passport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Quirke - Founder of the Health Passport
Today at 16:05
ANC NEC gives Ace Magashule 30 days
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 16:20
Why South Africa imports from the Mediterranean
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha Naryshkine - Netherlands-based investor - acts in various capacities for Tanzanian agricultural firm Kuza Africa
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde regarding Easter restrictions.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Cricket South Africa crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khanyiso Tswaku - Senior Sports Reporter at News24
Today at 17:45
Author Sonia Faleiro is conversation with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sonia Faleiro - Author
No Items to show
Latest Local
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given bl... 30 March 2021 3:29 PM
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week. 30 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Local
[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days' ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the affected cadres will have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or they will be suspended from the... 30 March 2021 1:46 PM
ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'. 30 March 2021 9:11 AM
View all Politics
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa's Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It's who we are' "We're all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence). 30 March 2021 1:42 PM
View all Business
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you're sexy, and you know it!) What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist. 30 March 2021 9:16 AM
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit. 30 March 2021 7:20 AM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It's a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it's on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You're 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There's lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa's Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
30 March 2021 3:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19 restrictions
lockdown changes
lockdown plans
Covid-19 curbs

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) today to discuss the possibility of additional lockdown restrictions.

He also met with the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

RELATED: Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call

WATCH LIVE: Livestream will begin at 7pm:




30 March 2021 3:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19 restrictions
lockdown changes
lockdown plans
Covid-19 curbs

'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall

30 March 2021 1:55 PM

Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.

'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

30 March 2021 1:46 PM

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the affected cadres will have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or they will be suspended from the party.

ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside

30 March 2021 9:11 AM

News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'.

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst

29 March 2021 12:05 PM

Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat.

'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka

29 March 2021 9:03 AM

Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka.

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

26 March 2021 6:51 PM

Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis.

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

26 March 2021 4:50 PM

National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results

'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that'

26 March 2021 4:33 PM

Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld.

