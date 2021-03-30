'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'
South Africa has signed a 20-year contract with Karpowership - a division of Turkey’s Karadeniz Energy Group – to provide electricity to the country’s national grid.
The contract is worth R218 billion and will cost taxpayers and electricity consumers R10.9 billion per year.
Karpowership SA Coega, Karpowership SA Richards Bay and Karpowership SA Saldanha will start feeding electricity into the grid from August 2022.
“Renewable energy is the fastest and most affordable way to bring new energy online,” said Alex Lenferna of the Climate Justice Coalition.
“We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships and the cost thereof.
"We can produce homegrown renewable energy much quicker, much cheaper and much more reliably.”
John Maytham interviewed Professor Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.
Powerships are an embarrassing symbol of massive and costly failures… Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Iraq, Lebanon, Sierra Leone, Sudan – that’s the company we’ll be keeping…Prof Anton Eberhard, UCT Graduate School of Business
It’s not low-cost… We don’t need that kind of power all the time… You’d want gas turbines run as peakers, not for 70% of the time… for 20 years!Prof Anton Eberhard, UCT Graduate School of Business
If we had a three-year contract… that would be a good option. But we have a 20-year contract…Prof Anton Eberhard, UCT Graduate School of Business
The quickest way to get new power on the grid is regulatory reform. Making it easier for consumers to invest in their own power solutions…Prof Anton Eberhard, UCT Graduate School of Business
I think we’ll see litigation by environmental NGOs… These are gas engines… docked in our ports. They’re very, very noisy… There are emission issues… They still have to go through the environmental impact assessments…Prof Anton Eberhard, UCT Graduate School of Business
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Karadeniz_Powership_Do%C4%9Fan_Bey#/media/File:Dogan_Bey.JPG
