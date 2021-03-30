Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Author Sonia Faleiro is conversation with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sonia Faleiro - Author
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
How intergenerational contact creates life-changing impact on the young and old

30 March 2021 4:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Older people
Children
Child
Elderly
ageism
intergenerational contact
life cycle

Specialist geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Surita van Heerden says a number of countries around the world are looking to introduce formal policies to boost intergenerational contact.

When different generations meet, interact and build relationships, it can be a beneficial experience for everyone involved.

A few countries have been experimenting with formalised intergenerational contact through structured activities and by combining orphanages and children's centres with retirement facilities and care homes.

Dr. Van Heerden says that when implemented correctly, intergenerational contact can foster social inclusion, create more positive attitudes towards older people and help combat ageism.

"Only intergenerational contact can help fight against prejudice about the elderly", she tells CapeTalk.

At the same time, young people can learn mindfulness and discover new hobbies and interests when spending time with older people.

Dr. Van Heerden says that social isolation can be very damaging to the elderly, as demonstrated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The psychiatrist says the introduction of intergenerational activities in social or healthcare facilities must be done using the proper guidelines.

We need to be in contact with the cycle and circle of life. We need to be in contact with our own mortality and our own anxieties about ageing... It's very good for young children to learn to not be anxious to approach older people and how to communicate with older people.

Dr. Surita van Heerden, Specialist geriatric psychiatrist 

I think we need to really rethink what we are doing with the elderly.

Dr. Surita van Heerden, Specialist geriatric psychiatrist 

It's a major issue... It's almost every day, every single patient I see who resides in these places or in formalised care.

Dr. Surita van Heerden, Specialist geriatric psychiatrist 

I see it on a daily basis in my practice. The elderly are totally isolated... There's just been a deterioration in their general health and general mental health. We see much more depression, loneliness, dementia, and lots of behavioural disturbance.

Dr. Surita van Heerden, Specialist geriatric psychiatrist 

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:




