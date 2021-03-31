OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce
OneFarm Share is a new digital platform that connects farmers with registered charity organisations to help feeding programmes in vulnerable communities.
Developed by Standard Bank, it helps keep farmers in business while alleviating South Africa's food crisis.
The initiative started out in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State in November 2020, and is now active in seven provinces.
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Wendy Pienaar, head of Client Ecosystems at the Standard Bank Group.
She explains that when Standard Bank started investigating what was happening in agriculture, especially when lockdown hit, they discovered that farmers had a lot of excess fresh produce.
And of course, there were communities in need.
We started to think how we could create a platform that brings all these players together and has a real impact into the community.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
There wasn't anywhere for that to go through the farmers' traditional market channels or even directly to big retailers because the demand had dropped through the floor - restaurants were closed and the hotel industry was taking a huge knock.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Over the last four months we've managed to deliver over 1.8 million meals and over 500 tons of food.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
We've been able to bring on both emerging farmers and commercial farmers. The food baskets that we're putting together are nutritional baskets of butternut and spinach and carrots and potatoes and tomatoes...Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Suddenly those food recipient organisations like school programmes are now receiving this wonderful basket of goods with which they can make soups and stews etcetera, which is very different to the non-perishable goods they used to receive.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank achieved this with what is very much a platform- and partnership-led approach says Pienaar.
We've got together with the farmers; we've got together with an agri-startup called HelloChoice that has a digital marketplace. We've brought on board Food Forward, a recipient food organisation, and then orchestrating all of this is Standard Bank.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Through OneFarm Share we're using our own CSI (Corporate Social Investment) funding to buy food from the farmers and donate that through the channels to the food recipients.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Our aspirations this year are to distribute 30 million meals across the board to the most needy, and we're looking at how we can improve on that... to bring on more farmers... to bring on more funders... and more recipient organisations.Wendy Pienaar, Head: Client Ecosystems - Standard Bank Group
Pienaar says they want to grow the programme not only in South Africa, but other countries on the continent where Standard Bank has a presence.
Farmers are also donating produce that may not be perfect to sell on the market.
Find out how you can help here and listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jackf/jackf2005/jackf200502911/147246171-two-successful-farmers-showing-rich-harvest-of-beans-on-farm-field.jpg
More from Business
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years
Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones
The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask
FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with mask regulations.Read More
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs
Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."Read More
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller
Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars.Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth
Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand.Read More
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."Read More
New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events
A new mobile app solution has launched in South Africa that can provide quick delivery of Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.Read More
More from Local
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour
Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the Waterfront.Read More
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside
'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo.Read More
Makgoba: Virtual services remain painful, but I am also called to preserve life
Ahead of the Easter weekend, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says religious leaders have the duty to protect the lives of their church members.Read More
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto
"Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'."Read More
Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned
Despite the delays in securing vaccine supplies, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's still confident that SA will achieve its vaccination targets.Read More
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'
"Most railway lines will be back in action by the second half of 2021," says Prasa Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane.Read More
Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research
Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.Read More