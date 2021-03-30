'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Saving on insurance costs while keeping your car insured
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christelle Colman - Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure at ...
Today at 05:10
SACC response to Pres Ramaphosa's speech
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
Today at 05:46
The Future is Public Transport - a global call for intervention in the sector
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jack Mazibuko - General Secretary at Satawu
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
South Africa's evolving transport patterns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colin Hundermark - Executive: Corporate Development at Tracker Connect
Today at 06:40
The road ahead for our transport network
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Lisa Kane - Honorary Research Associate at the Centre for Transport Studies at UCT
Today at 07:07
What's the plan for fixing our transport challenges in the Western Cape? / (& Reaction to lockdown decision)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
Restoring our passenger rail system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairperson at Prasa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
A deeper look at what Sanral does to keep South Africa moving.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Randall Cable - Western Region Manager
Today at 08:21
The status of South Africa's road freight sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lin Botha - Head of Regional and Border Chapter for the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
Today at 08:45
Unite Behind: the commuters' daily struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zukie Vuka - Unite Behind Organiser
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
New draft law brings much stricter rules against discrimination. Here's what you need to know
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 10:33
GREEN CONNECTION CALLS ON PUBLIC TO SAY "NO" TO KARPOWERSHIPS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Retailers must ride the Easter wave to cash in.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Pearl Seopela - Senior Manager Of Communications at Government Employees' Pension
Today at 11:32
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
250 max gatherings for church
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Will there be domestic tourism this Easter? What's the national picture?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 12:27
Mozam attack: Why is Dirco and SANDF silent?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
MTN appointed new mobile communication provider to government
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
New Impound laws for Western Cape Drag racers.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha. 30 March 2021 5:07 PM
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given bl... 30 March 2021 3:29 PM
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week. 30 March 2021 1:55 PM
ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'. 30 March 2021 9:11 AM
View all Politics
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are' "We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence). 30 March 2021 1:42 PM
View all Business
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!) What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist. 30 March 2021 9:16 AM
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit. 30 March 2021 7:20 AM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

30 March 2021 7:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Easter weekend
Bruce Whitfield
Easter
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Martin Kingston
booze ban
Lockdown
Business for South Africa
b4sa
Easter weekend lockdown restrictions

The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.

As South Africans waited to hear if the Easter weekend will bring a new set of alcohol sale restrictions, The Money Show asked an economist and a liquor trade representative about the effect on the economy.

Under the current Alert Level 1 lockdown, on-site alcohol consumption is allowed until 11 pm in view of the curfew from midnight to 4 am.

RELATED: Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'

Another outright ban on booze sales would decimate the tavern sector says Lucky Ntimane, convener of the National Liquor Traders Council.

The losses that we had to endure for the past 19 weeks for the total alcohol value chain was almost R36 billion! That is a testament to what these bans have done to us.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

RELATED: National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

So we really do not expect that the president in his right mind will allow a ban... We are expecting there might be some form of restrictions...

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We have not heard from the president as of late, but also we have not heard from the president since the lockdown started. He seems not prepared to talk to the alcohol industry - he continues to run rings around us.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Also the Minister of the DTIC (Department of Trade, Industry and Competition) - the Minister responsible for the alcohol industry - continues to ignore the pleas of the small black-owned businesses that operate taverns and shebeens in the township space.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane says the Council is launching a partnership to help the taxi industry make sure that there is Covid-19 compliance in that sector.

Tomorrow, I am happy to announce, we are launching a partnership with Santaco (South African National Taxi Council) as well as Distell, which is funding this programme... to make sure we support each other across different value chains.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whifield) also interviews Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa (B4SA).

The reality is that the economy - subject to certain limitations - is now fully open and we need to maximise economic activity

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

We've made those representations to government, particularly but not only with respect to the alcohol industry which we believe is specifically at risk of closure or some form of constraint.

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Listen to the interviews in detail below:




30 March 2021 7:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Easter weekend
Bruce Whitfield
Easter
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Martin Kingston
booze ban
Lockdown
Business for South Africa
b4sa
Easter weekend lockdown restrictions

More from Business

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

30 March 2021 8:17 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert

30 March 2021 5:07 PM

Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'

30 March 2021 3:38 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa

30 March 2021 2:27 PM

"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'

30 March 2021 1:42 PM

"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'

30 March 2021 11:52 AM

The SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) claims it has been informed that the government is planning to implement a booze ban starting this Easter weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm

30 March 2021 3:06 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall

30 March 2021 1:55 PM

Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

30 March 2021 1:46 PM

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the affected cadres will have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or they will be suspended from the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside

30 March 2021 9:11 AM

News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst

29 March 2021 12:05 PM

Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka

29 March 2021 9:03 AM

Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

26 March 2021 6:51 PM

Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

26 March 2021 4:50 PM

National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

Local Business

'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

Politics

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed COVID report

30 March 2021 8:45 PM

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa keeps the country on level 1 lockdown

30 March 2021 8:44 PM

LIVE BLOG: 'Offsite alcohol sales to be banned from Friday to Sunday' Ramaphosa says

30 March 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA