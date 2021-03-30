'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
As South Africans waited to hear if the Easter weekend will bring a new set of alcohol sale restrictions, The Money Show asked an economist and a liquor trade representative about the effect on the economy.
Under the current Alert Level 1 lockdown, on-site alcohol consumption is allowed until 11 pm in view of the curfew from midnight to 4 am.
RELATED: Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'
Another outright ban on booze sales would decimate the tavern sector says Lucky Ntimane, convener of the National Liquor Traders Council.
The losses that we had to endure for the past 19 weeks for the total alcohol value chain was almost R36 billion! That is a testament to what these bans have done to us.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
RELATED: National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead
So we really do not expect that the president in his right mind will allow a ban... We are expecting there might be some form of restrictions...Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
We have not heard from the president as of late, but also we have not heard from the president since the lockdown started. He seems not prepared to talk to the alcohol industry - he continues to run rings around us.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Also the Minister of the DTIC (Department of Trade, Industry and Competition) - the Minister responsible for the alcohol industry - continues to ignore the pleas of the small black-owned businesses that operate taverns and shebeens in the township space.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Ntimane says the Council is launching a partnership to help the taxi industry make sure that there is Covid-19 compliance in that sector.
Tomorrow, I am happy to announce, we are launching a partnership with Santaco (South African National Taxi Council) as well as Distell, which is funding this programme... to make sure we support each other across different value chains.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whifield) also interviews Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa (B4SA).
The reality is that the economy - subject to certain limitations - is now fully open and we need to maximise economic activityMartin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
We've made those representations to government, particularly but not only with respect to the alcohol industry which we believe is specifically at risk of closure or some form of constraint.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Listen to the interviews in detail below:
Source : EWN
More from Business
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.Read More
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert
Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.Read More
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'
John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'
"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).Read More
Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'
The SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) claims it has been informed that the government is planning to implement a booze ban starting this Easter weekend.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More
More from Politics
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend.Read More
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall
Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.Read More
'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the affected cadres will have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or they will be suspended from the party.Read More
ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside
News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst
Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat.Read More
'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka.Read More
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland
Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis.Read More
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead
National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better resultsRead More