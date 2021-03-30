Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
As widely expected, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Easter weekend.
However, they weren't as harsh as some critics had predicted.
It's feared that an increase in movement and social gatherings could spark South Africa's third wave of infections.
Ramaphosa's address followed meetings with the Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC), the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and Cabinet.
There is no change to the curfew hours and adjustments to restrictions on alcohol sales affect only those for off-site consumption.
Alcohol sales for off-site consumption are prohibited from Friday 2 April to Monday 5 April. pic.twitter.com/OnXjoiCWs4— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 30, 2021
Public recreational spaces like beaches and parks will remain open.
Funerals remain restricted to a maximum of 100 people with a two-hour limit on services.
However, after consultations with religious leaders it was decided to relax the restrictions on numbers at gatherings.
These changes will be reviewed within the next 15 days.
Religious gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. pic.twitter.com/Q5Bl6cxVKa— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 30, 2021
Health protocols must be observed at gatherings, including maintaining a distance of at least 1.5m between people. pic.twitter.com/zARKbzbv1Q— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 30, 2021
President Ramaphosa also gave an update on the progress of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine programme and the future acquisition of more stocks.
Aside from the 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine already secured, government is finalising an agreement for a further 20 million J&J shots.
We are also finalising an agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. Together, this supply of vaccines will provide us with enough doses to vaccinate 41 million people.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Government is also busy with negotiations with manufacturers of other vaccines, including Sinopharm and Sputnik V.
Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccination drive is scheduled to begin mid-May, with registration opening in April.
Eligible groups include people over 60 and those living with co-morbidities.
More than 2,000 vaccination sites have been identified, Ramaphosa said.
Watch the president's address below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p19jX4o145I
More from Local
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert
Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.Read More
How intergenerational contact creates life-changing impact on the young and old
Specialist geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Surita van Heerden says a number of countries around the world are looking to introduce formal policies to boost intergenerational contact.Read More
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation
Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given blanket approval for Covid-19.Read More
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs
Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight.Read More
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall
Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'
"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).Read More
4 senior Marikana cops cleared of murder charges
"The state has not paid compensatory damages," says Nomzamo Zondo of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.Read More
Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call
As the national Covid-19 command council meets today, Premier Alan Winde says his provincial government doesn't support a move to Alert Level 2.Read More
Kieno Kammies and CapeTalk listeners make pledge to support needy single mother
A struggling single mom and her special needs child will receive R900 per month for the next year thanks to the generosity of the CapeTalk community.Read More
More from Business
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert
Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.Read More
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'
John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'
"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).Read More
Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'
The SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) claims it has been informed that the government is planning to implement a booze ban starting this Easter weekend.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More