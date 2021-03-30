Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa





As widely expected, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Easter weekend.

However, they weren't as harsh as some critics had predicted.

It's feared that an increase in movement and social gatherings could spark South Africa's third wave of infections.

Ramaphosa's address followed meetings with the Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC), the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and Cabinet.

There is no change to the curfew hours and adjustments to restrictions on alcohol sales affect only those for off-site consumption.

Public recreational spaces like beaches and parks will remain open.

Funerals remain restricted to a maximum of 100 people with a two-hour limit on services.

However, after consultations with religious leaders it was decided to relax the restrictions on numbers at gatherings.

These changes will be reviewed within the next 15 days.

President Ramaphosa also gave an update on the progress of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine programme and the future acquisition of more stocks.

Aside from the 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine already secured, government is finalising an agreement for a further 20 million J&J shots.

We are also finalising an agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. Together, this supply of vaccines will provide us with enough doses to vaccinate 41 million people. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Government is also busy with negotiations with manufacturers of other vaccines, including Sinopharm and Sputnik V.

Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccination drive is scheduled to begin mid-May, with registration opening in April.

Eligible groups include people over 60 and those living with co-morbidities.

More than 2,000 vaccination sites have been identified, Ramaphosa said.

