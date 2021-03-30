Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert

30 March 2021 5:07 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Saldanha
Cape Town cargo port
container ships
container terminal
Saldanha port

Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.

The City of Cape Town wants Portnet to investigate the viability of relocating the metro's cargo port to Saldanha.

According to the City's Felicity Purchase, high winds are often preventing or delaying activity in the harbour, causing setbacks for the local economy.

RELATED: Proposal to move Cape Town cargo port to Saldanha due to hampering high winds

Ingpen, who co-founded the Lawhill Maritime Centre at Simon's Town School, says there were concerns about high winds when the container terminal was first built.

When asked about whether there is a strong case to move the cargo port to Saldanha, Ingpen said, 'No, I don't think so."

I think it's better to leave it where it is.

Brian Ingpen, Maritime Educator and author

I looked at the proposal to have an additional terminal at Saldanha, which might be something that can be considered in the future, but I think it's preferable to upgrade Cape Town's container terminal at the moment.

Brian Ingpen, Maritime Educator and author

There are problems at the container terminal but I think that it's better to just leave it where it is and also to upgrade it further. We just have to live with the wind.

Brian Ingpen, Maritime Educator and author

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




