New way forward for obesity treatment





Obesity is a growing concern worldwide with 39% of men and 40% of women over the age of 18 is classified as overweight, and 13% of people are classified as obese. It is estimated that by 2025, 2.7 billion adults will be overweight, over 1 billion people will be obese, and 177 million adults will be severely affected by obesity.

While the prevalence of obesity is so high, the struggle also lies in losing and maintaining weight loss. The Awareness, Care, and Treatment In Obesity MaNagement’ International Observation Study (ACTION-IO) found that the majority of people who are overweight make at least one serious weight loss attempt in their life. However almost 40% of people are able to lose at least 5% of their body weight, and only 29% were able to maintain that weight loss for at least a year.

Recognising the problem is the first step

Worldwide there is a growing push towards recognising obesity as a disease, with the World Obesity Federation describing obesity as a medical condition that is caused by excess body weight in the form of fat. This fat can lead to severe health impairments when accumulated. Furthermore, the World Obesity Federation reiterates that obesity should be considered a disease as it is a chronic, relapsing condition that is caused by a variety of factors including an abundance of food, a sedentary lifestyle, and several environmental factors that interact with genetic susceptibility.

The rising prevalence of obesity worldwide makes it one of the most important public health problems facing the world, according to the World Obesity Federation. In South Africa, obesity is ranked fifth as a risk factor for early death, above malnutrition and being underweight, yet it is still not managed as a disease in this country.

Furthermore, the World Obesity Federation states that recognising obesity as a disease may lead to numerous benefits, including reducing internalised stigma and changing public discourse about blame for the condition. Recognising obesity as a disease may also impact health care costs, especially in countries where health care costs are funded from insurance schemes.

Treating obesity holistically and medically

Traditionally, the most common method used to treat obesity has been lifestyle changes such as a strict diet and increased physical activity. As more is uncovered about obesity and weight loss, this is changing. Obesity is a complex disease that is unique to each person and more and more health care professionals are looking at the importance of a health care team that caters to each individual’s needs. This team may include a registered dietician to help with an eating plan, a health care professional who specialises in weight management, and even a therapist to help explore any emotional factors that affect weight.

Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company is proud to be launching its first anti-obesity product in South Africa.

This prescription medication may be able to help people with excess weight manage their weight, especially if traditional methods of treatment are not effective. The medication should only be used in conjunction with a low-calorie eating plan and increased physical activity. To learn more about the medication, patients will need to consult with their healthcare practitioner.

How it works

As obesity can be impacted by hormones, the medication focuses on targeting hormones to try and treat obesity. Tackling the hormonal causes of obesity is important in counteracting weight regain. The body has a set weight that it is genetically predisposed to, and when you begin losing weight your body’s natural survival instincts kick in to regain that weight. This weight regain occurs as there are changes to the hormonal signals within the body resulting in the hunger hormone (ghrelin) increasing and a decrease in the hormones telling the brain to stop eating or sending satiety signals. This makes maintaining weight loss difficult and weight regain is very common and can be discouraging when working hard to lose weight.

The medication contains a hormone that enhances the secretion of insulin as well as increasing the feeling of fullness during and between meals. It does so by acting on the appetite centres of the brain and also by slowing the emptying of the stomach. This appetite suppression and the slowing down of emptying the stomach are thought to be responsible for the weight loss effects. In summary, the medication increases the feeling of fullness and decreases hunger, which can lead to weight loss.

Results

A one year study in 2011 took place in 126 sites in nine countries around the world and showed that the majority of patients on this new obesity treatment product achieved more than 5% weight loss while using the medication, in addition to a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity. On average, people lost around 9.5kg when using the medication. In addition, a three-year study found that more than 50% of patients achieved clinically meaningful weight loss in their first year on the medication and maintained it until their third year. The ACTION-IO Study found that maintaining a 5% weight loss over time can have a significant impact on health.

Another study examined obesity and prediabetes and the effect the medication may have on diabetes. At the end of 3 years (160 weeks), the study found that only 2% of the participants on this anti-obesity medication were diagnosed with diabetes in comparison to 46% of participants on the placebo. Furthermore, it took 2.7 times longer for the participants on the medication to be diagnosed with diabetes. This shows that the medication might provide health benefits in terms of reduced risk of diabetes in people with obesity and prediabetes.

Tackling obesity

Driven by a purpose to defeat obesity, diabetes, and related chronic conditions, Novo Nordisk has gained valuable insights in managing obesity and is committed to creating awareness around the subject in South Africa. Novo Nordisk has launched the Truth About Weight website aimed at tackling the myths about obesity and obesity treatment. The Truth About Weight website aims to break the stigma around obesity and weight loss and highlight the need for obesity to be treated as seriously as any other disease.

Speaking to a health care professional about your weight is an important step to take in identifying obesity and being overweight, and it is just as important as tackling the stigmas associated with obesity. Obesity can have many effects on a person’s life, from impacting physical health to mental and emotional health, and as such needs to be treated in a holistic way.

