Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research

Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
A deeper look at what Sanral does to keep South Africa moving.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Randall Cable - Western Region Manager
Today at 08:21
The status of South Africa's road freight sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lin Botha - Head of Regional and Border Chapter for the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF)
Today at 08:45
Unite Behind: the commuters' daily struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zukie Vuka - Unite Behind Organiser
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
New draft law brings much stricter rules against discrimination. Here's what you need to know
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 10:33
GREEN CONNECTION CALLS ON PUBLIC TO SAY "NO" TO KARPOWERSHIPS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Retailers must ride the Easter wave to cash in.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Today at 11:32
Kieno in conversation with Tax Ombuds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
250 max gatherings for church
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Will there be domestic tourism this Easter? What's the national picture?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 12:27
Mozam attack: Why is Dirco and SANDF silent?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
MTN appointed new mobile communication provider to government
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
New Impound laws for Western Cape Drag racers.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown 31 March 2021 7:09 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend. 30 March 2021 8:17 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week. 30 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha. 30 March 2021 5:07 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Business
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!) What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist. 30 March 2021 9:16 AM
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit. 30 March 2021 7:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research

31 March 2021 7:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Traffic
Transport
Lockdown

Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown

Cape Town's roads pre-2020 hard lockdown were becoming more and more congested, with increasing travel times for commuters.

The research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown, used Tracker's own vehicle tracking data as well as analytics provided by Lightstone, a privately held real estate investment company.

While the roads are definitely quieter now as people have taken to remote working will remain this continue in the long?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Executive for Corporate Development at Tracker Connect Colin Hundermark.

What we saw in April 2020 which was the hard lockdown is total activity dropped to about 30 to 40% compared to pre-Covid.

Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development - Tracker Connect

There was a fairly significant jump in May (2020) back to about 70%. Then October, November last year we saw us returning to normal, probably at around 90-95% of pre-Covid levels.

Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development - Tracker Connect

The data is able to distinguish between consumer and business travel, he notes.

Hundermark says the latter part of 2020 into early 2021 indicates that consumers are travelling slightly less in terms of distances than they have done historically.

Our hypothesis is certainly that people are settling into new work from home, work from the office, work from anywhere type of rhythms - and are making less trips.

Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development - Tracker Connect

The result is less build-up and time spent in congestion nodes, he concludes.

This decrease in congestion around those nodes is evident between Somerset West and the city in the Western Cape.

Most people will attest to increased congestion, certainly up until March last year and peak times were more intense and longer.

Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development - Tracker Connect

Now employers are being more hospitable to flexible working hours.

Colin Hundermark, Executive for Corporate Development - Tracker Connect

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'

30 March 2021 1:42 PM

"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).

Read More arrow_forward

UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'

30 March 2021 10:57 AM

The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines

29 March 2021 3:44 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

Read More arrow_forward

Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

26 March 2021 2:56 PM

"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Read More arrow_forward

Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery

26 March 2021 9:53 AM

Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.

Read More arrow_forward

418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch

25 March 2021 1:08 PM

Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries

25 March 2021 10:31 AM

Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

Local Business

'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'

Politics

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Govt's decision to increase numbers for religious gatherings welcomed

31 March 2021 7:02 AM

78 more COVID-19 deaths, 756 infections reported in SA

31 March 2021 6:26 AM

Unsung heroes of COVID-19: NGOs extend helping hand to struggling S. Africans

31 March 2021 6:11 AM

