'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'





Vandals and thieves have broken the Western Cape train service. Burned and stripped bare; the infrastructure is destroyed.

For the first time since November 2019, trains are running between Cape Town and Langa on the central line.

However, trains can only go as far as Langa as an informal settlement has sprung up across the railway line.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The central line that transports more than 60% of people working in Cape Town hasn’t been functional for a year… resulting in illegal squatting… stealing and taking down the copper… We’re fixing and bring back the rail at an enormous cost of billions… Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

We want, by the end of this year, the central line to be up and running… We have limited service from Cape Town to Langa. From Langa, 8000 people are squatting… We’ve engaged with the government… to find alternative places for those people so we can fix the line… Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Moloto grilled him about what Prasa is doing to fix the commuter rail service, and whether it is willing to allow the Western Cape government to take greater control.

By the second half of the year, we want at least the majority of lines back in action, particularly the central line… We’re going to build a proper wall… so that the corridor is protected from stealing… Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

We’ve served them [people squatting on the central line] notices… We’re hoping the matter will be finalised in April… Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

There should’ve been better security… that didn’t happen… We’ve partnered with communities along the line… Once volunteers are mobilsed we’ll have 9000 people working with the police… Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The damage from vandalism has been severe nationally, but it’s worse in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

