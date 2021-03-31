'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'
Vandals and thieves have broken the Western Cape train service. Burned and stripped bare; the infrastructure is destroyed.
For the first time since November 2019, trains are running between Cape Town and Langa on the central line.
However, trains can only go as far as Langa as an informal settlement has sprung up across the railway line.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
RELATED: Central line operating again, but illegal land occupiers derailing plans - Prasa
The central line that transports more than 60% of people working in Cape Town hasn’t been functional for a year… resulting in illegal squatting… stealing and taking down the copper… We’re fixing and bring back the rail at an enormous cost of billions…Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
We want, by the end of this year, the central line to be up and running… We have limited service from Cape Town to Langa. From Langa, 8000 people are squatting… We’ve engaged with the government… to find alternative places for those people so we can fix the line…Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
RELATED: Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
Moloto grilled him about what Prasa is doing to fix the commuter rail service, and whether it is willing to allow the Western Cape government to take greater control.
By the second half of the year, we want at least the majority of lines back in action, particularly the central line… We’re going to build a proper wall… so that the corridor is protected from stealing…Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
We’ve served them [people squatting on the central line] notices… We’re hoping the matter will be finalised in April…Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
There should’ve been better security… that didn’t happen… We’ve partnered with communities along the line… Once volunteers are mobilsed we’ll have 9000 people working with the police…Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
The damage from vandalism has been severe nationally, but it’s worse in Cape Town and Johannesburg.Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
More from Business
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth
Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand.Read More
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."Read More
New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events
A new mobile app solution has launched in South Africa that can provide quick delivery of Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert
Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.Read More
More from Local
Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned
Despite the delays in securing vaccine supplies, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's still confident that SA will achieve its vaccination targets.Read More
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research
Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.Read More
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert
Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.Read More
How intergenerational contact creates life-changing impact on the young and old
Specialist geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Surita van Heerden says a number of countries around the world are looking to introduce formal policies to boost intergenerational contact.Read More
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation
Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given blanket approval for Covid-19.Read More
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs
Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight.Read More
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall
Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.Read More