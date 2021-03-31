Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
How did we end up with our traffic system the way it is, asks Refilwe Moloto?
The state of modern Cape Town traffic lies in plans made decades and even centuries ago. Dr Lisa Kane, honourary research associate at UCT's Centre for Transport Studies talks to Refilwe Moloto about the past and how we can fix the future.
What Covid did was something very dramatic and once-in-a-lifetime on the roads as it stripped everybody off.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
She says from a transport planner's point of view it revealed a number of fascinating results.
Since the 70s we have known that one of the tools that we have got against congestion, is what is called traffic demand management - which means that instead of looking at how we fix the roads, we look at the people who use the roads and we say, how can we encourage them to do things a bit differently.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
One way would be to investigate the possibility of more people working from home or work flexible hours she says.
For over 50 years companies have repeatedly said it doesn't work.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
Then what we found with Covid when we were forced to do it is to a degree it can work as you get people staying at home and not having to commute to the office.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
But then something became evident which she says she finds fascinating was how the lockdown traffic patterns played out in real-time.
We have had this real demonstration of, what transport planners have been saying in theory for decades, is that a lot of these things we would like to do to manage congestion are ultimately short-term fixes.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
There is a huge demand for road space, she says.
She understands that as individuals the biggest frustration is congestion but says other key issues are road safety, and climate change, and pollution issues.
The global average is 3%of the GDP, and in South Africa almost 3.5% of GDP, is lost to people dying and being injured on the roads.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
The longer-term fix is much more tricky and not popular.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
The rail network needs to be the focus to find a long-term solution.
Prasa and the rail network need to be the big push because, without it, it is difficult to see how this can really flourish without that rail system getting back on its feet again.Dr Lisa Kane, Honourary research Associate - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khongkitwiriyachan/khongkitwiriyachan1603/khongkitwiriyachan160300086/54805714-traffic-jam-with-row-of-cars-on-expressway-during-rush-hour.jpg
