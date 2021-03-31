New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events
Health Passport South Africa uses secure mobile technologies to facilitate Covid-19 testing and vaccinations for people, businesses and events.
The app, which is now available locally, is aimed at streamlining Covid-19 testing for travel and increasing the safety of local events.
Robert Quirke, the founder of Health Passport, says the technology has been developed to work with all officially recognised vaccinations and test types, including PCR and rapid tests.
Quirke says the mobile app will help provide support in helping to restart tourism, business, sports and live entertainment.
The system works with all official Covid-19 tests and it will also help to accelerate the vaccination deployment programme.Robert Quirke, Founder - Health Passport
This health passport system will automatically generate an authentic digital certificate with a reference code and a QR code which can be scanned anywhere in the world, allowing South Africans to travel and allowing international visitors to come here.Robert Quirke, Founder - Health Passport
The Health Passport technology platform is being adopted by testing companies today in South Africa. We only work with approved and official tests which are available for use in South Africa.Robert Quirke, Founder - Health Passport
Health Passport South Africa has launched a flagship testing centre which is now open at The Lookout Waterfront in Cape Town.
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Western Cape Tourism, and the National Health Ministry have been in talks with the service provider and are considering it as an option, Quirke tells CapeTalk.
They are taking it very, very seriously. They are reviewing the processes and reviewing the technology.Robert Quirke, Founder - Health Passport
The tourism authority in the Western Cape has written to Parliament and have strongly suggested that they should embrace this type of technology.Robert Quirke, Founder - Health Passport
We have been engaging with many different authorities... so far, it has been received incredibly positively and has been seen as a way that we can look to begin to safely reopen to reopen tourism.Robert Quirke, Founder - Health Passport
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
