VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold





A total of 48,641 out of the 53,820 Johnson & Johnson vaccines received to date have been administered in the Western Cape as part of the Sisonke implementation study.

Nationally, a total of 269,102 have been vaccinated in South Africa.

This is according to the latest data published on 1 April.

