VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
A total of 48,641 out of the 53,820 Johnson & Johnson vaccines received to date have been administered in the Western Cape as part of the Sisonke implementation study.
Nationally, a total of 269,102 have been vaccinated in South Africa.
This is according to the latest data published on 1 April.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- J&J vaccine granted conditional approval in SA
- South Africa Concludes Sale of AstraZeneca Shots to African Union
- Ramaphosa updates South Africa on vaccine plans
- Local vaccinations slow down temporarily
- About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility
- SA's vaccine rollout isn't injecting confidence
In other Covid-19 related news:
- App-based technology could see return of sporting and live events
- Confusion over ivermectin cream
- Covid-19 exposure and your job
