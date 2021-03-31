Streaming issues? Report here
WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier

31 March 2021 11:23 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Easter weekend
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier
Covid-19 restrictions
MEC David Maynier

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the province is satisfied with the Easter weekend restrictions.

MEC Maynier says President Cyril Ramaphosa has managed to make a fair compromise in terms of the Covid-19 restrictions over the Easter period.

Ramaphosa announced that alcohol sales for off-site consumption would be prohibited from Friday 2 April until Monday 5 April.

However, on-site booze sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed until 11pm.

Ramaphosa also announced an increase in the capacity for religious gatherings, he kept the curfew hours unchanged and left public recreational spaces open for the long weekend.

RELATED: Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

"It seems to be a fairly good compromise under the circumstances", says MEC Maynier.

The MEC says the Western Cape's health platform has sufficient capacity to respond to any potential Covid-19 surge following the upcoming religious holidays.

RELATED: Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call

If the Covid-19 numbers increase significantly, he says provincial authorities will make a proposal for further appropriate lockdown restrictions.

It seems to me that there has been a fairly elegant compromise. By and large, we are fairly satisfied that we did not shift to alert level 2.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

There's a sort of residual concern about the off-site sales ban over the four days, but the compromise is that there are [on-site] consumption sales permitted at restaurants, shebeens and bars.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

The premier was very clear before he went into the President's Coordinating Council. Based on our assessment of the data.. we were satisfied that the health platform could cope and that it would be not justified to shift to alert level 2.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

The Western Cape has relaunched its domestic travel campaign ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Residents who can afford to do so, are encouraged to head out over the long weekend and safely support businesses, especially small businesses in the Western Cape.

MEC Maynier says the province has launched a Safe Travels website to help visitors to navigate the restrictions on travel and be informed about the important health and safety protocols they need to follow when visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape.

There's also a “Kids Stay Free” campaign which is supported by various accommodation partners to attract local families.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:




31 March 2021 11:23 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Easter weekend
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier
Covid-19 restrictions
MEC David Maynier











