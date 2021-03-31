WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier
MEC Maynier says President Cyril Ramaphosa has managed to make a fair compromise in terms of the Covid-19 restrictions over the Easter period.
Ramaphosa announced that alcohol sales for off-site consumption would be prohibited from Friday 2 April until Monday 5 April.
However, on-site booze sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed until 11pm.
Ramaphosa also announced an increase in the capacity for religious gatherings, he kept the curfew hours unchanged and left public recreational spaces open for the long weekend.
RELATED: Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
"It seems to be a fairly good compromise under the circumstances", says MEC Maynier.
The MEC says the Western Cape's health platform has sufficient capacity to respond to any potential Covid-19 surge following the upcoming religious holidays.
RELATED: Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call
If the Covid-19 numbers increase significantly, he says provincial authorities will make a proposal for further appropriate lockdown restrictions.
It seems to me that there has been a fairly elegant compromise. By and large, we are fairly satisfied that we did not shift to alert level 2.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
There's a sort of residual concern about the off-site sales ban over the four days, but the compromise is that there are [on-site] consumption sales permitted at restaurants, shebeens and bars.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
The premier was very clear before he went into the President's Coordinating Council. Based on our assessment of the data.. we were satisfied that the health platform could cope and that it would be not justified to shift to alert level 2.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
The Western Cape has relaunched its domestic travel campaign ahead of the Easter long weekend.
Residents who can afford to do so, are encouraged to head out over the long weekend and safely support businesses, especially small businesses in the Western Cape.
MEC Maynier says the province has launched a Safe Travels website to help visitors to navigate the restrictions on travel and be informed about the important health and safety protocols they need to follow when visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape.
There's also a “Kids Stay Free” campaign which is supported by various accommodation partners to attract local families.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93253706_a-woman-with-a-red-shopping-bag-chooses-alcohol-in-a-supermarket-selection-of-products-in-the-superm.html
More from Politics
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend.Read More
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall
Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week.Read More
'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days'
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the affected cadres will have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or they will be suspended from the party.Read More
ANC NEC tells Magashule he has 30 days to step aside
News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says this is an attempt for ANC to 'clean up its image'.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.Read More
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst
Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat.Read More
'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka.Read More