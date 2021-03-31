Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
Africa’s health technology sector is thriving, buoyed by skyrocketing investments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Investments in health-tech start-up companies have grown by 257.5% since the start of the pandemic.
Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.
Some African countries are leapfrogging those in the developed world with the widespread adoption of virtual healthcare platforms.
“The gap in healthcare services in Africa is huge, leaving behind growing opportunities for health-tech start-ups to fill,” says Dr Rasha Rady of Egyptian medicine delivery platform Chefaa.
Chefaa’s business has grown by 300% since the pandemic began, reports Quartz.
Arabile Gumede interviewed independent Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about this and other business news making headlines in Africa.
There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic… A drastic increase in funding…Adetunji Omotola, independent Africa analyst
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andreypopov/andreypopov1706/andreypopov170600751/81904155-doctor-using-otoscope-instrument-to-check-girl-s-ear-in-hospital.jpg
More from Africa
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst
Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat.Read More
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique'
Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU.Read More
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks
There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique.Read More
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'
"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.Read More
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'
"We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman.Read More
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive
Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case
The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine
WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates.Read More
More from Business
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth
Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand.Read More
New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events
A new mobile app solution has launched in South Africa that can provide quick delivery of Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'
"Most railway lines will be back in action by the second half of 2021," says Prasa Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.Read More
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'
The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.Read More
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert
Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.Read More