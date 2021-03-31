Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming





Africa’s health technology sector is thriving, buoyed by skyrocketing investments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investments in health-tech start-up companies have grown by 257.5% since the start of the pandemic.

Some African countries are leapfrogging those in the developed world with the widespread adoption of virtual healthcare platforms.

“The gap in healthcare services in Africa is huge, leaving behind growing opportunities for health-tech start-ups to fill,” says Dr Rasha Rady of Egyptian medicine delivery platform Chefaa.

Chefaa’s business has grown by 300% since the pandemic began, reports Quartz.

Arabile Gumede interviewed independent Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about this and other business news making headlines in Africa.

There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic… A drastic increase in funding… Adetunji Omotola, independent Africa analyst

