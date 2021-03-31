Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday night and gave a brief update on the country's vaccination rollout.
Over 250,000 health workers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date as part of the Sisonke trial.
RELATED: Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss
Ramaphosa says Phase 1 of South Africa's vaccination programme, which involves inoculating health workers, will be completed by mid-May.
Thereafter, Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout will begin, during which the government hopes to vaccinate high-risk categories over six months.
That's when the national vaccination programme is expected to gain momentum.
WHICH VACCINES HAS THE GOVERNMENT SECURED?
- Ramaphosa confirmed that 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had already been secured.
- He says an additional 20 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson will also be headed to SA.
- SA government is also finalising a deal for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.
In total, this supply of vaccines will provide South Africa with enough doses to vaccinate 41 million people.
We are also in various stages of negotiations with the manufacturers of other vaccines such as Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik V. Some of these manufacturers in the final stages of the approval process for use of the vaccines in South Africa.President Cyril Ramaphosa
In addition to the vaccine doses, we will receive directly through our agreements with manufacturers, we will also receive an allocation of vaccine doses through the African Union initiative that we established when we held the Chairshop of the African Union.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa says that the government will make further announcements once negotiations with the vaccine manufacturers have been concluded.
RELATED: South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines at Aspen plant
HOW WILL PHASE 2 OF THE ROLLOUT WORK?
In Phase 2, South Africa's government will prioritise people with the highest risk of hospitalisation and death, such as people over 60 and people living with co-morbidities.
Ramaphosa says that vaccine registrations for the second phase of the rollout are scheduled to start in April.
- People will be encouraged to register on-line, but those without on-line access will be able to register in person, he announced.
- Over 2,000 vaccination sites have been identified across the country.
- Vaccination sites will include general practitioners’ rooms, community clinics and pharmacies, retail outlets and in some instances, larger facilities like stadiums and conference centres.
- Everyone that will be vaccinated will have to be registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System first, and they will be invited to register once they become eligible.
We will work through provincial and district structures and community-based organisations to register those citizens who do not have access to technology.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We are developing mechanisms to identify and register undocumented persons so that they too can be vaccinated.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
