Premier Alan Winde: We need one integrated transport system in Cape





Minibus taxis ruling by fear. Buses attacked. Train services brought to a standstill.

This is how our public transport system in the Western Cape is perceived by commuters who rely on them to get to work or to school and university, and it seems that authorities are unable to turn things around.

Is there any light at the end of the tunnel asks Refilwe Moloto?

She talks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to discuss the bold plan of bringing the various modes of transport under one umbrella.

Listen to the interview with Premier Winde in the audio below:

Cover image: Courtesy of Premier Alan Winde Facebook