Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth





The South African rand broke through a key psychological barrier early on Wednesday.

At 9:51 AM, the rand was trading at R14.80 after closing at R14.93 on Monday.

The currency is strengthening on the back of a note by Bank of America, which sees economic growth in Africa’s most developed economy at 3.8% in 2021.

Picture: 123rf

