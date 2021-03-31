Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth
The South African rand broke through a key psychological barrier early on Wednesday.
At 9:51 AM, the rand was trading at R14.80 after closing at R14.93 on Monday.
The currency is strengthening on the back of a note by Bank of America, which sees economic growth in Africa’s most developed economy at 3.8% in 2021.
