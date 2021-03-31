'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Palesa Deejay Manaleng
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Queen Munyai
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Karyn Maughan: Why has the Zondo inquiry not responded to Zuma’s recusal case?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:40
Mass fish deaths at the Waterfront
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Motorbiking due set out on cross-country journey to change perception on women riding motorbikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vuyi Mpofu - Founder at Driving in Heels
Today at 16:05
The crisis of 6,000 disenfranchised learners in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at the University of Stellenbosch.
Today at 16:20
Latest on South African cricket governance crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
The trial of George Floyd in the USA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:05
An update on the vaccine rollout in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Easter restrictions and the way forward for the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Shubnum Khan: How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan - Author
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned Despite the delays in securing vaccine supplies, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's still confident that SA will achieve its vacc... 31 March 2021 12:28 PM
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home' UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results. 31 March 2021 10:09 AM
'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021' "Most railway lines will be back in action by the second half of 2021," says Prasa Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane. 31 March 2021 9:10 AM
View all Local
WC govt satisfied with Ramaphosa's Easter weekend compromise, says MEC Maynier Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the province is satisfied with the Easter weekend restricti... 31 March 2021 11:23 AM
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
View all Politics
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand. 31 March 2021 12:00 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Business
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
View all Africa
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021

31 March 2021 12:51 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Absa
Clement Motale
mentor
mentoring

"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".

As a senior manager in a business, how would you respond if you were asked to attend a mentorship session that would be driven by your graduate trainee? Sounds improbable …. But what if this is one of the most interesting leadership trends to emerge in the current environment?

“Reverse Mentoring” is a movement that has been gaining traction globally, which takes the traditional mentorship concept and flips it on its head. It provides a space for younger team members to effectively mentor upwards and help guide and grow leaders in areas they may be unfamiliar with. It provides an important opportunity for younger people with fresh ideas to work with their more experienced counterparts and help them navigate a rapidly changing world.

Younger team members have a unique perspective - learn from them! Cathy Yeulet/123rf

TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

There are a couple of reasons why I think Reverse Mentoring could be a leadership trend to watch:

A closer connection with your workforce

The COVID-19 pandemic rewrote the management handbook with many businesses becoming disconnected from their staff, shareholders, suppliers and clients. Traditional face-to-face engagements were off the table and many organisations lost the ability to apply “the personal” touch to key relationships.

A key outcome has been how technology changed the way companies remain connected with their critical stakeholders, within and outside organisations. Traditional platforms such as LinkedIn and WhatsApp have previously dominated communications, but we now see the likes of Slack, Teams and Clubhouse now becoming go-to platforms.

Data privacy and security is becoming a bigger issue for both organisations and individuals and these new platforms have rapidly grown in popularity and the adoption of these technologies are becoming more mainstream.

But does it work? Well, Jack Welch - the legendary former CEO from General Electric – used the concept of Reverse Mentoring already back in the late ’90s to have his younger staff teach older executives around the development of the internet.

More recently, pharmaceutical group Johnson and Johnson asked a subsidiary of Accenture to structure a Reverse Mentoring initiative to drive the adoption of tech inside of their organisation. 88% of their senior leadership team described the initiative as a “positive and unique personal experience” and the initiative drove double-digit growth in digital capabilities in the group who participated.

Diversity is being rewarded

While organisations continue to grapple with the idea of “diversity” in its different facets, it is clear that leadership teams are being forced to come out of their comfort zones and understand how these issues impact a socially-conscious workforce. They may want to introduce new ideas and diverse thinking, but may end up being exposed to the same types of people and projects, and ultimately end up establishing biases and rewarding what they know.

By not only engaging with younger members of their teams who aren’t part of their traditional reporting lines, and properly empowering them to drive change, senior executives have the opportunity to be exposed to a whole new pool of ideas and talent that they can develop.

French multinational AXA ran a very successful Reverse Mentoring program where hundreds of senior executives were paired with younger mentors who were able to record their interactions and build a content library for other executives to access. The senior executives reported a sharp increase in self-confidence following these sessions and this allowed them to make smarter and quicker decisions in their day-to-day activities.

Supplementing talent management initiatives

The war for high-quality young talent is very real in places like South Africa where skills are scarce and teams are often forced to supplement their traditional workforces with external consultants. Failure to engage a youthful workforce can result in significant churn and drop-offs after investing significant time and financial resources into talented young team members.

Research conducted by BNY Mellon Pershing showed that by introducing a structured Reverse Mentoring initiative into their operations, they not only had a more transparent and open dialogue with their staff members, they also enjoyed a 96% retention rate of their youth cohort who participated.

Aligning with global trends

Broadly there are 3 global “mega-trends” that people are watching in 2021: Technological, Political and Social shifts and the changing world of work.

Before COVID-19 struck in 2020, organisations were aware of these shifts and trends, but may not yet have been fully prepared to embrace them. The idea of remote work was seen as a perk for senior executives who were perceived to be likely more responsible and better geared to work from home. 2020 changed that and leadership teams suddenly found their entire workforce having to adapt to this change.

Where leaders had built teams that were responsive, embraced technology and understood these trends, their businesses have emerged stronger and more agile going into 2021 and this could be a catalyst for enhanced operational performances as the global economy recovers.

While the idea of being mentored by someone potentially half your age might appear far-fetched at first glance, a radical new approach to mentorship initiatives in your business may just be the shot in the arm that your leadership team and business needs to navigate this new and ever-changing world of work.

Article by Clement Motale, Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Group.




31 March 2021 12:51 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Absa
Clement Motale
mentor
mentoring

More from Business

Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth

31 March 2021 12:00 PM

Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming

31 March 2021 11:27 AM

"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events

31 March 2021 10:41 AM

A new mobile app solution has launched in South Africa that can provide quick delivery of Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance

31 March 2021 10:16 AM

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'

31 March 2021 10:09 AM

UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'

31 March 2021 9:10 AM

"Most railway lines will be back in action by the second half of 2021," says Prasa Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

30 March 2021 8:17 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance'

30 March 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert

30 March 2021 5:07 PM

Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure'

30 March 2021 3:38 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa

30 March 2021 2:27 PM

"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming

29 March 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

29 March 2021 6:55 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms

26 March 2021 2:05 PM

South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries

25 March 2021 10:31 AM

Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'

24 March 2021 2:40 PM

"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Pay less for car insurance

31 March 2021 10:16 AM

It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'

30 March 2021 8:41 PM

The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs

30 March 2021 2:38 PM

Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!)

30 March 2021 9:16 AM

What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold'

30 March 2021 7:20 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

29 March 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March

26 March 2021 5:47 PM

CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases

26 March 2021 3:47 PM

Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

26 March 2021 2:56 PM

"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth

Business

'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'

Business Local

Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon

31 March 2021 12:40 PM

Third unit achieves commercial operation status at Kusile, says Eskom

31 March 2021 12:31 PM

Mbizana Municipality in EC officially renamed after Winnie-Madikizela Mandela

31 March 2021 11:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA