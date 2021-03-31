South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP





Marais, the DA's Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans, says South Africa has a vested interest in bringing peace and security to Mozambique.

However, Marais argues that an intervention needs to come from Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries collectively.

He adds that SADC requires support from the African Union and the United Nations before it can take action.

South Africa has a direct interest in what is happening in Cabo Delgado. Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans

There are South African mining companies that are operating officially. That area is rich in minerals and gemstones and of course, there's the whole liquid natural gas industry. Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans

We have to become involved... [However], South Africa cannot go alone, that would be totally unacceptable and also irresponsible from a diplomatic point of view. That's why it must be a collective thing. It must be SADC action and it must be supported by the African Union and the United Nations. Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans

