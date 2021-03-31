Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller





Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe joins Kieno Kammies to help us as the public better understand the mandate of his office.

The office of the ombud is also running an awareness campaign to create a better understanding of what citizens rights are responsibilities are as South African taxpayers.

In brief, the tax ombud steps in when you have lodged a complaint with the South African Revenue Services (Sars) that has not been resolved.

The Tax Administration Act authorises the Tax Ombud to review and help resolve complaints. The complainant must first exhaust the available complaints resolution mechanisms in Sars, 'unless there are compelling circumstances for not doing so.'

A caller Andy in Cape Town outlined his frustration with Sars. He explains that although he submitted his tax return on time, Sars insists it remains outstanding.

I checked on my profile and it said it had been submitted. Andy, Caller - Cape Town

Sars then communicated with him that his tax return had not been submitted.

Six months later and 30 emails and phone calls, and Sars say on no, no, your tax is outstanding Andy, Caller - Cape Town

Despite sending Sars evidence of the submission the issue has not yet been resolve, he notes.

I've sent them screenshots of everything and they're very interested to know how it is possible that on my side on my Sars profile it says it is submitted, and on theirs, it doesn't. It says it is outstanding, and this has been going on for six months. Andy, Caller - Cape Town

I feel that I'm carrying the can for a software problem that Sars is experiencing, which is an excuse to stop the refund from being paid back to me...and now my tax directive for this year has been declined because of this outstanding tax return - so it is just going from bad to worse. Andy, Caller - Cape Town

Judge Ngoepe says he would normally not offer advice telephonically without reviewing the case details, but in this instance it does appear to be a case in which the ombud's office would assisat.

Your complaint is exactly the type of complaint that falls within our jurisdiction because we have dealt with such issues before. that is the kind of complaint we would like to take up with Sars. Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud

People sometimes submit documents and they are told they have not submitted them. Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud

Also, the issue of what appears to be excuses made to delay refunds of that which should be refunded - those are the type of issues that you should lodge. Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud

Judge Ngoepe advised Andy to contact the Office of the Tax Ombud and lodge the complaint.

It is the kind of complaint we will quickly take up with Sars. Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud

Email complaints@taxombud.gov.za or call 0800 662 837 toll-free

