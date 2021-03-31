Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller
Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe joins Kieno Kammies to help us as the public better understand the mandate of his office.
The office of the ombud is also running an awareness campaign to create a better understanding of what citizens rights are responsibilities are as South African taxpayers.
In brief, the tax ombud steps in when you have lodged a complaint with the South African Revenue Services (Sars) that has not been resolved.
The Tax Administration Act authorises the Tax Ombud to review and help resolve complaints. The complainant must first exhaust the available complaints resolution mechanisms in Sars, 'unless there are compelling circumstances for not doing so.'
Click to find out how to lodge a complaint with the Tax Ombud
A caller Andy in Cape Town outlined his frustration with Sars. He explains that although he submitted his tax return on time, Sars insists it remains outstanding.
I checked on my profile and it said it had been submitted.Andy, Caller - Cape Town
Sars then communicated with him that his tax return had not been submitted.
Six months later and 30 emails and phone calls, and Sars say on no, no, your tax is outstandingAndy, Caller - Cape Town
Despite sending Sars evidence of the submission the issue has not yet been resolve, he notes.
I've sent them screenshots of everything and they're very interested to know how it is possible that on my side on my Sars profile it says it is submitted, and on theirs, it doesn't. It says it is outstanding, and this has been going on for six months.Andy, Caller - Cape Town
I feel that I'm carrying the can for a software problem that Sars is experiencing, which is an excuse to stop the refund from being paid back to me...and now my tax directive for this year has been declined because of this outstanding tax return - so it is just going from bad to worse.Andy, Caller - Cape Town
Judge Ngoepe says he would normally not offer advice telephonically without reviewing the case details, but in this instance it does appear to be a case in which the ombud's office would assisat.
Your complaint is exactly the type of complaint that falls within our jurisdiction because we have dealt with such issues before. that is the kind of complaint we would like to take up with Sars.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud
People sometimes submit documents and they are told they have not submitted them.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud
Also, the issue of what appears to be excuses made to delay refunds of that which should be refunded - those are the type of issues that you should lodge.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud
Judge Ngoepe advised Andy to contact the Office of the Tax Ombud and lodge the complaint.
It is the kind of complaint we will quickly take up with Sars.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombud
Email complaints@taxombud.gov.za or call 0800 662 837 toll-free
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_revenue_service.html
More from Business
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask
FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with mask regulations.Read More
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs
Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Rand strengthens to below R14.80 on Bank of America forecast of 3.8% GDP growth
Improved economic growth forecasts are boosting the rand.Read More
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming
"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."Read More
New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events
A new mobile app solution has launched in South Africa that can provide quick delivery of Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'
"Most railway lines will be back in action by the second half of 2021," says Prasa Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask
FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with mask regulations.Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Pay less for car insurance
It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs
Kieno speaks to Karin Reissenauer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight.Read More
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!)
What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist.Read More
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold'
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.Read More
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March
CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.Read More