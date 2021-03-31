Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto





Is he extending an olive branch? Is he trying to leaf a legacy? Is he trying to turn a new leaf? I’ve run out of puns! Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

Ace Magashule – the ANC’S corruption accused Secretary-General – is in Soweto on Wednesday to plant 100 trees.

He visited the area recently to campaign for by-elections and promised to return with a donation of trees.

It is his first public appearance since the ANC NEC told him to step down within 30 days, or face suspension.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule plant trees in Soweto, Johannesburg on 31 March 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Lester Kiewit interviewed Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at Eyewitness News.

Ace Magashule is planting trees… It’s his first public appearance [since the NEC gave him 30 days to step down] … His message is, ‘I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC’… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

He often speaks about branches… We’ll see Ace Magahule on a tour… to plead his case… or in order for the ‘step aside’ decision to be halted… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview in the audio below.