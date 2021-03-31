Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto
Is he extending an olive branch? Is he trying to leaf a legacy? Is he trying to turn a new leaf? I’ve run out of puns!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
Ace Magashule – the ANC’S corruption accused Secretary-General – is in Soweto on Wednesday to plant 100 trees.
He visited the area recently to campaign for by-elections and promised to return with a donation of trees.
It is his first public appearance since the ANC NEC told him to step down within 30 days, or face suspension.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at Eyewitness News.
Ace Magashule is planting trees… It’s his first public appearance [since the NEC gave him 30 days to step down] … His message is, ‘I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC’…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
He often speaks about branches… We’ll see Ace Magahule on a tour… to plead his case… or in order for the ‘step aside’ decision to be halted…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
