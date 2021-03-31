Makgoba: Virtual services remain painful, but I am also called to preserve life





Makgoba says adjusting to the Covid-19 lockdown has been a major challenge for religious organisations.

I must confess, as an archbishop who really loves those masses, the beautiful songs and the organ, it remains painful. But I balance the pain with the fact that I am also called to preserve life and to respect the sanctity of life. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Our role is to ensure that all life is protected... We have taken a strong role in ensuring that we adhere to protocols and we ensure that people don't bring death-dealing practices in our churches or mosques. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

He says virtual services have only been successful in urban areas where access to data and internet connectivity is easier.

For example, St George's Cathedral will deliver its Good Friday service online. However, Easter Sunday mass will be in-person but limited to an hour.

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the number of people allowed to gather at places of worship would be increased during the Easter period.

Religious gatherings are allowed to have up to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors over the Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, Anglican churches have been urged to keep congregants safe amid concerns of a possible third wave.

Makgoba says he's still working on his Easter message, which will likely be centred around vaccine apartheid and South Africa's duty to the poor.

We have gone out of our way to appoint Covid-19 officers - things we had never before thought of - to adhere to the various restrictions that we have been given. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated, that they look at the health protocols and are spared the scourge of this coronavirus. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

