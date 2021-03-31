Makgoba: Virtual services remain painful, but I am also called to preserve life
Makgoba says adjusting to the Covid-19 lockdown has been a major challenge for religious organisations.
I must confess, as an archbishop who really loves those masses, the beautiful songs and the organ, it remains painful. But I balance the pain with the fact that I am also called to preserve life and to respect the sanctity of life.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Our role is to ensure that all life is protected... We have taken a strong role in ensuring that we adhere to protocols and we ensure that people don't bring death-dealing practices in our churches or mosques.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
He says virtual services have only been successful in urban areas where access to data and internet connectivity is easier.
For example, St George's Cathedral will deliver its Good Friday service online. However, Easter Sunday mass will be in-person but limited to an hour.
On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the number of people allowed to gather at places of worship would be increased during the Easter period.
Religious gatherings are allowed to have up to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors over the Easter holidays.
Meanwhile, Anglican churches have been urged to keep congregants safe amid concerns of a possible third wave.
Makgoba says he's still working on his Easter message, which will likely be centred around vaccine apartheid and South Africa's duty to the poor.
We have gone out of our way to appoint Covid-19 officers - things we had never before thought of - to adhere to the various restrictions that we have been given.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
We have to ensure that South Africans are vaccinated, that they look at the health protocols and are spared the scourge of this coronavirus.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Listen to Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on The Midday Report:
Source : @AnglicanMediaSA/Twitter
More from Local
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour
Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the Waterfront.Read More
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside
'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo.Read More
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto
"Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'."Read More
Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned
Despite the delays in securing vaccine supplies, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's still confident that SA will achieve its vaccination targets.Read More
Road congestion solutions? 'For over 50 years companies fought work from home'
UCT Centre for Transport Studies researcher Dr Lisa Kane says as transport planners Covid lockdown revealed fascinating results.Read More
'Central line - where 8000 are squatting - will be running by the end-2021'
"Most railway lines will be back in action by the second half of 2021," says Prasa Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane.Read More
Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research
Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown.Read More
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans'
The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson.Read More
Booze sales restricted over Easter, but larger gatherings allowed - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has updated South Africans on the changed lockdown restrictions for the coming Easter long weekend.Read More
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert
Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha.Read More