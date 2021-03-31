NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside





After a phone call from the doctor, 70-year-old Arnold Tembo had been rushing to say farewell to his dying wife Joan when he was stopped and detained for speeding and driving recklessly as he rushed to the hospital.

She died before he could reach her side at Lentegeur Hospital.

Now, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to drop negligent driving charges against the bereaved man.

Tembo talks to Lester Kiewit.

He says the NPA did not contact him directly to inform him of the decision.

The news reporter for The Voice brought it to my attention that the charges have been dropped. Arnold Tembo

Tembo was due to appear in court on 7 April.

For anyone who hasn't been faced with the scenario that I did, it is easy to question...but at this very point in time, I must be very open and very honest with you. I am still filled with a lot of anger. Arnold Tembo

When I got that news [that the charges had been dropped] I was not overwhelmed...because I know that what I did was not because I wanted to do it, but I did what I did because I was told that I had half an hour to get to your wife just to listen to what she has to say to you because she is on her way out. Arnold Tembo

The fact that the cops did not even want to escort me...to the hospital...I was cross-questioned and shouted at 'are you a doctor, are you a doctor?' And the more I was telling them, my wife is dying, the more they shouted at me and told me to keep quiet. Arnold Tembo

How do you handle yourself when your hands are handcuffed behind your back? it was painful because the cuffs were quite tight and it causes you to respond awkwardly. Arnold Tembo

The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops. Arnold Tembo

Tembo says he has received no condolences from the City of Cape Town.

Listen to the interview in the audio below: