Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs





Punch-drunk electricity consumers, those getting it directly from Eskom, will fork out 15.63% more for their erratic supply of electricity from Thursday (1 April).

It is going to be a tough winter, especially for millions of poor South Africans.

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Wayne du Plessis, Programmes and Operations Director at the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (Safcei).

Du Plessis spoke about how the lack of affordable – and reliable – electricity keeps people stuck in an endless cycle of poverty, with families having to choose between various basic needs.

Some people in informal housing resort to stealing electricity, which often causes devastating fires.

Did you know?

Until as recently as 2008, Eskom generated the cheapest electricity in the world.

Since then, tariffs have gone up by 300%.

Safcei did a study… We found people are having to choose between essentials such as food, clothing, and schooling, instead of buying electricity. They exclude healthy food… some mothers give their babies tea rather than formula. Wayne du Plessis, Programmes and Operations Director - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

The poorest Africans are going to be hit the hardest… As the middle-class moves off the grid, it affects poor South Africans the most… Wayne du Plessis, Programmes and Operations Director - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Karpowerships might provide short-term energy… But an investment in renewables… will be less environmentally damaging. It’s the right way to go. Wayne du Plessis, Programmes and Operations Director - Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Recently published related articles:

Listen to the interview in the audio below.