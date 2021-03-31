Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says it has been left embarrassed after a video showing a naked woman during a virtual committee meeting on Tuesday night.
The parliamentary committee held a meeting yesterday with members of the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) to discuss a range of issues, including initiation deaths.
During the meeting, a naked woman appeared behind a member of the NHTL, who has since been identified as Chief Xolile Ndevu.
In the video, committee chairperson Faith Muthambi can be heard saying, "Inkosi (chief), the person behind you is not properly dressed. We are seeing everything, yho!" Please, Inkosi, did you tell them you are in a meeting? It is very disturbing what we are seeing."
Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.
Muthambi, who chairs the Cogta committee, issued a statement condemning the incident.
She has distanced the committee from the footage.
Muthambi also claims that it's not the first time that this has happened during meetings between the committee and the NHTL.
She says the committee will be meeting with the leadership of the NHTL to discuss the incident.
The naked woman was not part of the meeting. She was in the same room where the participant in the meeting was. We regret and condemn the incident in strongest terms.Faith Muthambi, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
It is regrettable that this kind of footage, which is embarrassing the committee, happens for the second time in meetings between the committee and the NHTL. I am going to engage with the leadership of the NHTLFaith Muthambi, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Source : https://twitter.com/NkanyeziKubheka/status/1377219015605690370
