[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask





A visibly hostile passenger was escorted off a FlySafair flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg just before take-off.

Kirby Gordon, the chief marketing officer at FlySafair, confirmed the incident.

Gordon says the man "reacted negatively and aggressively toward the legal requirement that he wear his mask aboard the aircraft" shortly after the doors of the plane were closed.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the angry man is seen becoming aggressive towards the cabin crew.

In the video, the maskless passenger can be heard shouting, "Arrest me, arrest me."

After causing a scene, he is eventually removed from the flight.

According to the airline, Flight FA201 was due to depart Cape Town for Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport at 08:50 am on Tuesday.

Because of the incident, the flight departed Cape Town at 09:10 am.

Shortly after the doors were closed and stairs were retracted a passenger reacted negatively and aggressively toward the legal requirement that he wear his mask aboard the aircraft. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

The Flight Deck team powered down and secured the aircraft which was in the process of departure, and radioed for SAPS and for the stairs to be returned to the aircraft, in order to offload the unruly passenger. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

Customer experience and on time departures are very important to us, but nothing is more important than safety. We commend our teams for following safety procedure by the book to secure the aircraft and remove the individual, and we thank those customers who assisted our team. Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair